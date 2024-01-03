Winter Safety: Experts Urge Vehicle Owners to Install Snow Tires

As the chilling grip of winter tightens, the imminent advent of the season’s first major snowstorm has experts urging vehicle owners to ensure their safety with the installation of snow tires. The impact of cold temperatures on vehicles, particularly on the tires, can be detrimental, leading to a faster rate of air pressure loss, thereby reducing their efficacy in snowy conditions. Further, tires with worn-out treads or bald spots escalate the risk of the vehicle skidding on snow-laden roads, prompting a call for prompt action.

Tire Safety: A Crucial Aspect of Winter-Ready Vehicles

The importance of maintaining tire safety, specifically during winter, cannot be overstated. City Tire, a well-known service center in Springfield, places a strong emphasis on checking tire tread depth as a vital step towards ensuring adequate traction and averting potential accidents. The service manager at City Tire strongly advocates for vehicle owners to seek professional assessment for their tires to ascertain if they necessitate replacement.

Driving in Snow: Navigating with Caution

As much as snow tires significantly augment the safety quotient, it’s equally vital to exercise caution while driving in snow. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggests driving at slower speeds, enlarging following distances, and refraining from crowding snow plows. The NHTSA also advises dressing children in thin, warm layers while in car seats, and familiarizing oneself with safety technologies.

Winterizing Your Car: A Comprehensive Guide

Apart from the crucial aspect of tires, the article provides an exhaustive guide on preparing a vehicle for winter. Vital elements like checking fluid levels, windshield wipers, and brakes form part of the winterizing process. AAA recommends getting batteries tested if they’re over 2-3 years old, and having an emergency kit in the car. Being well-prepared for any eventuality is the mantra for safe winter driving.