Safety

Winter Hazard: Bulky Coats and Car Seats Don’t Mix

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Winter Hazard: Bulky Coats and Car Seats Don’t Mix

As the winter chill descends upon the East Coast, parents face a unique challenge as they prepare to bundle up their little ones for car rides. Amidst the flurry of preparations, one aspect often overlooks is the potential danger poised by bulky winter coats in a car seat. Emily A. Thomas, the auto safety manager at the Consumer Reports Auto Test Center, emphasizes the risks associated with this overlooked safety hazard.

Coats and Car Seats: A Risky Combination

Thick winter coats may seem like the perfect solution to protect children from the harsh cold, but when combined with car seats, they can compromise safety. The extra bulk of the coat can interfere with the snug fit of the car seat’s safety harness. In the unfortunate event of an accident, these bulky coats can compress, introducing slack into the system and significantly reducing the protective capability of the harness.

Ensuring Safety: Adjustments and Alternatives

To ensure the safety of their children, parents are advised to adjust the harness with the child’s coat on, then remove the coat and secure the child back in the seat using the same strap adjustment. If the straps turn out to be too loose without the coat, it indicates that the coat interferes with the safety mechanism, making it unsafe. Once the child is secured without the bulky coat, parents can keep their child warm by draping a blanket over them or putting their coat on backward over the harness. This ensures both warmth and safety.

Proper Installation and Positioning: The Key to Safety

Moreover, the safety of a child in a car seat is not just about the fit of the harness. It also involves proper installation of the car seat itself. The car seat should be installed in such a way that it moves no more than 1 inch in any direction. For forward-facing seats, attaching the top tether is recommended to minimize forward motion during a crash. The chest clip of the harness should be at armpit level, ensuring that the child is properly harnessed with no loose fabric.

Safety Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

