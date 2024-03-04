Urgent Alert Issued in North Wales: Homeowners Advised to Check Tumble Dryers After Fires

Following a series of fires in North Wales, attributed to faulty tumble dryers, homeowners are being urged to conduct safety checks on their appliances. In recent incidents, properties suffered significant damage, though no injuries were reported. The North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) has issued a safety alert, emphasizing the importance of having working smoke alarms and providing tips for safely using white goods.

Recent Fires Highlight Urgent Safety Concerns

Last Sunday, a fire in Buckley, Flintshire, caused by a tumble dryer, resulted in extensive damage to a home, including 50% interior damage and 100% smoke damage. This event followed a similar incident in Ruthin, Denbighshire, where a kitchen was heavily damaged. Additionally, The Osborne View pub in Hampshire experienced a devastating fire due to a tumble dryer fault. These incidents have prompted NWFRS to issue an urgent alert, underlining the potential hazards of neglecting appliance maintenance.

Safety First: Preventing Tumble Dryer Fires

Statistics from Admiral Home Insurance reveal that tumble dryers can cause hundreds of fires annually, with the average insurance claim reaching £25,000. Despite these risks, research shows that only 8% of people clean their lint filter yearly, and some never do it at all. NWFRS recommends several safety precautions, including ensuring tumble dryers have their own 13-amp socket, not leaving appliances unattended, and regularly cleaning out the lint filter. Furthermore, they advise against ignoring warning signs like burning smells or unusually hot clothes post-cycle.

In response to the fire risks associated with certain models, Whirlpool UK Appliances has initiated a recall of half-a-million tumble dryers. Homeowners with appliances from Whirlpool, Hotpoint, Indesit, Ariston, Creda, Swan, or Proline manufactured between 2004 and 2015 are advised to unplug and stop using them immediately. They should check if their model is affected by the known fault and contact the helpline for further assistance. This proactive measure aims to mitigate the risk of fire and ensure the safety of consumers.