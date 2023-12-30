en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Unusually Warm Weather Causes Unsafe Ice Conditions: A Public Safety Alert

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:32 pm EST
Unusually Warm Weather Causes Unsafe Ice Conditions: A Public Safety Alert

Recent weather patterns have led to an upsurge in temperature, affecting the natural formation of ice on smaller water bodies. The impact is significant, influencing the thickness of the ice and creating potentially unsafe conditions for individuals who have plans to engage in activities on these ice-covered surfaces. Authorities and experts are raising alarms, urging the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing onto the ice unless the thickness is confirmed safe. The emphasis on public safety is unequivocal, and the warning is as clear as a bell: If the thickness of the ice is unknown, it is best to stay off it entirely.

Rescues and Warnings

In northern Minnesota, over 100 fishermen were rescued from a broken ice sheet after being stranded for nearly three hours. No injuries were reported, but the state had earlier warned about the changing and unsafe ice conditions due to unusually warm December temperatures. Simultaneously, in Manitoba, safety experts are cautioning residents about the dangerous ice conditions this winter, attributing them to unpredictable temperature changes. Fatal incidents due to unsafe ice have occurred across the country, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The Science of Safe Ice

The Canadian Red Cross provides standards for ice thickness for various activities such as walking, skating, and snowmobiling. The method to determine ice thickness involves cutting or drilling into the ice and observing its color. Blue or black ice is dense and strong, while white or ‘snow ice’ is less reliable. Grey or greyish ice is deemed unsafe and should be avoided at all costs.

An Unheeded Warning

Despite warnings from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been multiple incidents of people getting stranded on Upper Red Lake due to unsafe ice conditions. In an instance, 122 fishermen were rescued from an ice floe that detached from the main ice. Bystanders attempted to evacuate people via a canoe, resulting in four people falling into the open water. This marks the fifth time within the past two weeks that authorities have been dispatched to rescue people on Upper Red Lake.

Ice Safety Measures

Authorities urge the public to be extra careful, recommending that they check ice conditions every time before venturing out, have a means of communication, and know the regulations for the lake or pond. Ice color indicates its quality, with blue to clear ice being the strongest and safest. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommends a minimum of 4 inches of good ice before walking on it. Ice fishermen are also urged to take precautions and use safety equipment to ensure their safety while pursuing their passion.

0
Safety Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Police Enforce Prohibitory Measures for New Year in Noida and Greater Noida

By Rafia Tasleem

Global Dengue Outbreak: A Battle Against Mosquitoes and Time

By BNN Correspondents

Snack Factory Workers Report Health Issues Linked to Spicy Seasoning

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tragic Hit-and-Run Accident Highlights Need for Increased Road Safety

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Leopard Sighting in Tirumala Sparks Safety Concerns ...
@India · 47 mins
Leopard Sighting in Tirumala Sparks Safety Concerns ...
heart comment 0
Icy Threat: Weather Advisory for Iowa as Winter Mix Approaches

By Ebenezer Mensah

Icy Threat: Weather Advisory for Iowa as Winter Mix Approaches
Stranger Danger: Viral Incidents Underscore Need for Child Safety Education

By Geeta Pillai

Stranger Danger: Viral Incidents Underscore Need for Child Safety Education
Oregon Middle School Scare: Hand Grenade Turns Out to be Dog Poop Bag Dispenser

By BNN Correspondents

Oregon Middle School Scare: Hand Grenade Turns Out to be Dog Poop Bag Dispenser
London’s NYE Fireworks: Precision Planning and Festive Splendor Illuminate Skies

By María Alejandra Trujillo

London's NYE Fireworks: Precision Planning and Festive Splendor Illuminate Skies
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
44 seconds
Australian Lacrosse Eyes Historic Moment in 2028 Olympics
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
1 min
South Africa Announces Unfamiliar Squad for New Zealand Series
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
2 mins
New Zealand's Political Landscape: A Year of Change in 2023
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
4 mins
Nigerian Senate Approves N28.7 Trillion Budget for 2024
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
5 mins
Manchester United Ends 2023 with Defeat at Nottingham Forest
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
7 mins
NFL Regular Season Finale: Players Eyeing Hefty Performance Bonuses
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
8 mins
Telangana Boosts Welfare Schemes with Praja Palana Initiative and Gig Workers' Insurance Plan
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
8 mins
Rick Pitino Plans to Host UConn at Carnesecca Arena in a Bold Move
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
9 mins
Premier Roger Cook's 2024 Priorities and Perks of The West Australian's Digital Package
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
59 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
11 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
11 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
11 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app