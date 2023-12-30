Unusually Warm Weather Causes Unsafe Ice Conditions: A Public Safety Alert

Recent weather patterns have led to an upsurge in temperature, affecting the natural formation of ice on smaller water bodies. The impact is significant, influencing the thickness of the ice and creating potentially unsafe conditions for individuals who have plans to engage in activities on these ice-covered surfaces. Authorities and experts are raising alarms, urging the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid venturing onto the ice unless the thickness is confirmed safe. The emphasis on public safety is unequivocal, and the warning is as clear as a bell: If the thickness of the ice is unknown, it is best to stay off it entirely.

Rescues and Warnings

In northern Minnesota, over 100 fishermen were rescued from a broken ice sheet after being stranded for nearly three hours. No injuries were reported, but the state had earlier warned about the changing and unsafe ice conditions due to unusually warm December temperatures. Simultaneously, in Manitoba, safety experts are cautioning residents about the dangerous ice conditions this winter, attributing them to unpredictable temperature changes. Fatal incidents due to unsafe ice have occurred across the country, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The Science of Safe Ice

The Canadian Red Cross provides standards for ice thickness for various activities such as walking, skating, and snowmobiling. The method to determine ice thickness involves cutting or drilling into the ice and observing its color. Blue or black ice is dense and strong, while white or ‘snow ice’ is less reliable. Grey or greyish ice is deemed unsafe and should be avoided at all costs.

An Unheeded Warning

Despite warnings from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there have been multiple incidents of people getting stranded on Upper Red Lake due to unsafe ice conditions. In an instance, 122 fishermen were rescued from an ice floe that detached from the main ice. Bystanders attempted to evacuate people via a canoe, resulting in four people falling into the open water. This marks the fifth time within the past two weeks that authorities have been dispatched to rescue people on Upper Red Lake.

Ice Safety Measures

Authorities urge the public to be extra careful, recommending that they check ice conditions every time before venturing out, have a means of communication, and know the regulations for the lake or pond. Ice color indicates its quality, with blue to clear ice being the strongest and safest. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommends a minimum of 4 inches of good ice before walking on it. Ice fishermen are also urged to take precautions and use safety equipment to ensure their safety while pursuing their passion.