Unusual Warmth Melts Ice Fishing Plans in Northeast Wisconsin

In an uncharacteristic turn of events, Northeast Wisconsin is witnessing the cancellation and modification of a string of ice fishing events, the result of unusually warm temperatures that have compromised the safety of such activities. The latest casualties include the ice fishing portions of the Battle on Bago, Harpt's Lake Ice Fishing Derby, and other events like the Otter Street Winter Fisheree, Smoke Eaters Slam, and a youth derby organized by the Communities that Care and Healthy Youth Coalition.

Disrupted Winter Activities

The 2023-24 winter season in Wisconsin has taken a hit with poor ice conditions leading to these cancellations, raising significant safety concerns for the anglers. The impact of climate change and El Niño has significantly disrupted winter activities in Wisconsin, especially ice fishing, a popular pastime in the region. The compromised ice conditions have also cast a shadow over the upcoming sturgeon spearing season, scheduled to start on February 10, compelling participants to improvise and exercise extreme caution.

Ice Fishing Events Canceled, Activities Continue

In spite of the cancellations, the spirit of the events endures. The 41st Annual “No Fishing” Derby at Harpt’s Lake, as it has been newly christened, will continue with its non-fishing activities, which include raffles, meals, karaoke, and a traditional Friday fish fry. Similarly, the Otter Street Winter Fisheree and Smoke Eaters Slam will still hold food, drinks, live music, and raffle events, with safety as the top priority.

Community Impact and Response

Organizers are working diligently to manage the fallout of these cancellations, ensuring refunds for the canceled fishing portions. They're offering participants the option to donate their registration fees to support youth substance prevention efforts in Marinette and Menominee Counties. Despite the disappointment and inconvenience, the community seems to be rallying behind these safety-first decisions, demonstrating resilience in the face of climate-induced disruptions.