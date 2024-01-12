Uganda Fire Department Boosts Readiness for NAM and G77 Summits

In the light of the upcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 + China summits, Uganda’s police fire department has announced that it has placed 150 firefighters on standby to ensure a seamless response to any potential emergencies that may arise during these internationally significant events. This move showcases the department’s dedication to maintaining public safety and its capacity to handle multiple responsibilities simultaneously, especially during periods of global attention.

Preparedness for the Summits

SP Godfrey Okobo, from the Fire and Rescue Services, confirmed the department’s readiness for the high-profile gatherings. Despite the heightened alert for the summit, the department remains committed to its regular duties, continuing to respond to fire outbreaks across the nation. This preparedness is a testament to their ability to balance routine responsibilities with additional tasks during crucial times.

Simultaneous Focus on Regular Duties

While the fire department is primed for the international events, they continue to provide their regular services unabated. The department’s commitment to safety extends beyond the boundaries of these summits, serving as a stark reminder of their dedication to public safety, regardless of the circumstances. This initiative further underscores the department’s ability to multitask, managing both their regular duties and the additional responsibilities that come with hosting major international events.

The Impact on Tourism and Hospitality

Alongside the increased measures for safety, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77 + China summits also present an opportunity for Uganda to showcase itself to the world. The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority has ensured that everything is in place to smoothly usher in delegates for the summits. Furthermore, the tourism and hospitality sector sees these summits as a chance to market Uganda to the outside world and boost tourism, adding another layer of significance to these international events.