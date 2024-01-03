Twitch Streamer Knut Suspended for Distracted Driving During Live Stream

Popular Norwegian Twitch streamer and bodybuilder, Knut Spildrejorde, has been handed a temporary ban by Twitch for allegedly breaching its community guidelines. The ban followed a video clip that emerged on social media, showing Knut interacting with his Twitch chat while driving – an act that has raised serious safety concerns.

Violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines

The video clip that triggered the ban depicted Knut simultaneously driving and engaging with his live chat, a clear act of distracted driving. This behavior drew immediate backlash from viewers, leading to Twitch’s enforcement of its guidelines. The suspension was publicized by StreamerBans on X (formerly Twitter), aligning with Twitch’s policy against dangerous or distracted driving.

Public Reaction to the Ban

While the majority hailed Twitch’s decision, a fraction argued that looking at the phone was no different from checking the GPS. This incident underscores the repercussions for streamers who engage in risky behaviors, as it’s not the first time Twitch has enforced suspensions for similar acts.

Knut’s Twitch History

Knut, boasting over 277,000 followers, is renowned for his ‘Just Chatting’ streams and for playing an assortment of video games. He also gained fame for hosting ‘Camp Knut,’ a live-streamed fitness camp that featured other top Twitch streamers. Marking his fifth suspension from the platform, the length of the current ban remains undisclosed, with Knut yet to issue a public statement.

Twitch’s stance on distracted driving during streaming is unwavering, as evidenced by a previous ban of streamer ExtraEmily for using her phone while driving during a livestream. The platform’s stringent policy enforcement is central to fostering safety and responsible content creation. Twitch’s position was further emphasized by a more severe episode where a Polish Twitch streamer was permanently banned for running over a dog while streaming and driving.