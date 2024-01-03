TLC Plumbing and Utility to Commence Repair Work on Canyon Road Reconstruction Project

Starting January 2024, TLC Plumbing and Utility is primed to undertake warranty repair work on the Canyon Road Reconstruction project. This initiative is aimed at rectifying safety hazards engendered by two water valve concrete collars that have become loose. As an interim safety measure, traffic cones have been installed over these collars to prevent accidents and further degradation of the utility infrastructure.

Impact on Traffic and Commuters

Until the end of January 2024, when the repair work is expected to be concluded, traffic restrictions will be imposed at the western driveway of the Aquatic Center and the driveway of Canyon Village Apartments. Only right-in and right-out turns will be allowed from these driveways onto Canyon Road. There will be no provision for left turns onto Canyon Road from these driveways. Motorists intending to access these driveways will have to approach from the east.

Timings and Safety Precautions

The repair work is scheduled for weekdays, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The public is advised to exercise prudence when near the construction zones and to abstain from encroaching upon the work area.

Continuation of Essential Services

Despite the ongoing repair work, essential services such as mail delivery, waste collection, and emergency responses will not be affected. The Public Works Department is available to assist those with special access requirements during this period.

The County earnestly seeks the community’s understanding and patience during these essential repair works, as the safety and integrity of our infrastructures are paramount.