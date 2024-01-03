en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

TLC Plumbing and Utility to Commence Repair Work on Canyon Road Reconstruction Project

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
TLC Plumbing and Utility to Commence Repair Work on Canyon Road Reconstruction Project

Starting January 2024, TLC Plumbing and Utility is primed to undertake warranty repair work on the Canyon Road Reconstruction project. This initiative is aimed at rectifying safety hazards engendered by two water valve concrete collars that have become loose. As an interim safety measure, traffic cones have been installed over these collars to prevent accidents and further degradation of the utility infrastructure.

Impact on Traffic and Commuters

Until the end of January 2024, when the repair work is expected to be concluded, traffic restrictions will be imposed at the western driveway of the Aquatic Center and the driveway of Canyon Village Apartments. Only right-in and right-out turns will be allowed from these driveways onto Canyon Road. There will be no provision for left turns onto Canyon Road from these driveways. Motorists intending to access these driveways will have to approach from the east.

Timings and Safety Precautions

The repair work is scheduled for weekdays, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The public is advised to exercise prudence when near the construction zones and to abstain from encroaching upon the work area.

Continuation of Essential Services

Despite the ongoing repair work, essential services such as mail delivery, waste collection, and emergency responses will not be affected. The Public Works Department is available to assist those with special access requirements during this period.

The County earnestly seeks the community’s understanding and patience during these essential repair works, as the safety and integrity of our infrastructures are paramount.

0
Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
7 mins ago
Detailed Safety Measures for Earthquake Preparedness
The world recently witnessed a powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Japan on New Year’s Day, resulting in at least 55 fatalities and sparking fears of a serious tsunami with waves reaching up to five meters. Amidst the chaos and destruction, a silver lining was Japan’s preparedness, which helped curb the worst of the damage. Responding
Detailed Safety Measures for Earthquake Preparedness
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
34 mins ago
Mercedes-Benz USA Recalls Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Concerns, Ensures Free Replacement
Violence Ushers in New Year in Vero Beach: Shooting Under Investigation
40 mins ago
Violence Ushers in New Year in Vero Beach: Shooting Under Investigation
GeoStabilization International to Undertake Infrastructure Repair on Dougherty Gap Road
14 mins ago
GeoStabilization International to Undertake Infrastructure Repair on Dougherty Gap Road
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
23 mins ago
Golden Gate Bridge's Lifesaving Measure: The Completion of Suicide Prevention Nets
Fire Departments Ignite Cancer Prevention Awareness Among Firefighters
29 mins ago
Fire Departments Ignite Cancer Prevention Awareness Among Firefighters
Latest Headlines
World News
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
15 seconds
Spanish National Returns from Iranian Custody Amidst Europe's Weather Chaos
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
43 seconds
Luke Littler's Phenomenal Showdown with Luke Humphries: A Darting Spectacle
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
47 seconds
NUS Nursing Develops App to Support New Parents: A Study Shows Promising Results
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
1 min
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Impersonating Nurse, Faces Serious Legal Consequences
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
2 mins
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
2 mins
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
3 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
3 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
36 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app