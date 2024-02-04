Tehachapi Public Works Department Achieves Significant Safety Milestone

In a notable demonstration of commitment to safety, the Tehachapi Public Works Department recently marked 1,000 consecutive days without a lost time injury. This significant achievement is equivalent to approximately 145,000 working hours in which no staff injuries necessitated time off work. The success is credited to the leadership of Public Works Director Don Marsh and Deputy Director Tyler Napier, alongside the unwavering dedication of the entire staff to regular training and proactive hazard analysis.

Safety Practices Pay Off

The department's rigorous adherence to safety measures and protocols has paid off with this remarkable accomplishment. The nature of their duties, which often involve working in challenging conditions such as traffic and trenches, underscores the importance of such commitment. It signifies a consistent and conscious effort from the entire team to prioritize safety over convenience, even in the face of potential risks.

Praise for the Public Works Department

City Manager Greg Garrett lauded the staff for their exceptional dedication. He emphasized the significance of their achievement, given the inherent risks associated with their roles. His commendation served as a testament to the department's unwavering commitment to the safety of its workers, a value that is paramount in such high-risk environments.

Celebration and Recognition for the Achievement

To honor this accomplishment, all Public Works staff were invited to a celebratory breakfast event. The occasion was marked by speeches from Garrett and division supervisors, as well as representatives from American Safety Services. The Tehachapi City Council is also set to formally acknowledge the Public Works staff for their achievement at its upcoming meeting on February 5. This recognition serves as a reminder of the importance of safety in the workplace and the role each individual plays in maintaining it.