Safety

Survival Ordeal on ‘Dunki’ Set Exposes Film Industry’s Dark Side

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
In an unsettling revelation from the world of cinematic production, the cast and crew of the film ‘Dunki’ have disclosed a chilling narrative of survival. The ordeal, which unfolded during the film’s shooting, has cast a long, disquieting shadow over the industry’s working conditions and safety measures.

Survival Against All Odds

While the public’s view of the film industry is often adorned with glitz and glamour, the reality can be starkly different, as evidenced by the ‘Dunki’ incident. The cast and crew found themselves in extreme conditions that pushed their survival instincts to the limit. In a shocking turn of events, they had to resort to drinking toilet water to stay alive, a grim testament to the urgency of their situation.

A Reflection on the Film Industry

The ‘Dunki’ incident raises serious questions about the safety measures in place across the film industry. It brings to light the stark reality that many production teams face, battling dire circumstances on set. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the essential need for proper provisions and contingency plans to safeguard the well-being of everyone involved in a production.

Calling for Industry-wide Standards

This grim experience has amplified the call for comprehensive industry standards and regulations. Ensuring the health and safety of film production teams should be a priority, not an afterthought. The ‘Dunki’ incident underscores the urgent need for adequate support and contingency plans to prevent such horrifying situations in the future.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

