Surge in Road Accidents Spurs Calls for Mandatory Speed Limiters on Zimbabwe Buses

Amid a distressing uptick in road traffic accidents attributed largely to human error, the clamor for the installation of speed limiting devices on buses has intensified. This week, a harrowing incident involving an Inter Africa bus, which overturned while journeying from Chiredzi to Harare near Gumbo Service Centre in Zaka, resulted in 55 passengers sustaining injuries. The alarming frequency of such accidents has sparked a nationwide debate on the urgent need for enhanced passenger safety measures.

Heightened Risks and Preventative Measures

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president Tafadzwa Goliati, in a statement to NewsDay Weekender, emphasized the critical need for proactive safety enhancements. With the Easter holiday approaching, Goliati urged drivers to engage in serious introspection prior to embarking on highway trips. He advocated strongly for the government's intervention to mandate the use of speed limiters, citing the rampant and reckless speeding competitions among buses. Goliati highlighted the grim reality of the state of some buses, which lack proper servicing, and the perilous behaviors of some drivers, including drunk driving. According to the latest statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, the last quarter of 2023 saw 552 fatalities and 2,663 injuries due to road accidents, marking a 7.9% increase.

Government and Police Response

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reported an alarming loss of approximately 300 buses annually to accidents and reckless driving, despite efforts to reduce accidents by 25% each year. In response to this crisis, the Transport and Infrastructure Development ministry implemented regulations requiring bus operators to equip their vehicles with speed limiters or maintain continuous tracking to prevent drivers from exceeding the 100km/h speed limit. Furthermore, Goliati called for stringent actions against drivers who violate road safety laws, including the revocation of their licenses, especially in the wake of another recent accident at Willowvale and Machipisa roads in Harare.

Looking Forward: A Call for Collective Action

The persistent rise in road accidents not only highlights the need for immediate implementation of safety devices like speed limiters but also underscores the importance of a collective effort among government authorities, bus companies, and the driving community. As Zimbabwe navigates this challenging period, the adoption of comprehensive safety measures and stricter enforcement of traffic laws could mark a critical step towards safeguarding the lives of passengers and reducing the national accident rate. The dialogue sparked by these incidents serves as a crucial reminder of the shared responsibility in promoting road safety and preventing further tragedies.