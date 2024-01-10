Strictly Star Janette Manrara Defends Parenting Choice Amid Fan Criticism

Strictly Come Dancing’s star, Janette Manrara, found herself at the center of a minor controversy when she shared an image of her daughter, Lyra, nestled in a car seat outfitted in a hefty snowsuit. The post, which attracted over 14,000 likes, also sparked a wave of concern among fans who highlighted potential safety risks associated with such attire in a car seat.

Fan Reactions and Safety Concerns

Many fans expressed their worry, pointing out that bulky winter clothing like snowsuits can create a dangerous gap between the seatbelt and the child’s body. This space, they argued, could pose a significant risk in case of an accident. However, not all reactions were critical. A considerable number of fans also lauded Lyra’s appearance and jumped to Janette’s defense.

Janette’s Response to the Criticism

In response to the rising tide of concern, Janette tried to allay fears by assuring her followers that the seatbelt straps were tight enough, and the trip was short, negating any risk of overheating. Janette’s husband, Aljaž Skorjanec, also stood by her side, reinforcing her stance and showing unwavering support.

Prior Criticism and Balancing Motherhood with Career

This is not the first time that Janette has faced scrutiny for her parenting choices. In the past, she was criticized for working out just 12 weeks after giving birth and for truncating her maternity leave. Defending her decisions, Janette underscored her pride in being able to juggle her career and motherhood, with her partner Aljaz playing an instrumental role. As the couple reflect on their ‘life-changing’ year since welcoming their daughter, Lyra, they remain grateful and undeterred by the occasional criticism.