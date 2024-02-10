Stay Safe: FENZ Urges Vigilance During Fireworks Ban Areas

As Lunar New Year celebrations draw near, Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) has issued an urgent plea to residents in fireworks-restricted areas to remain vigilant and report any usage of fireworks. With sweltering temperatures and parched landscapes creating the perfect storm for fires, FENZ is imploring citizens to prioritize safety over tradition.

Advertisment

A Call to Vigilance

With fireworks bans in effect across several regions, including Ahipara, Karikari Peninsula, Ripiro Beach, Mackenzie Basin, Central Otago, Naseby, Upper Waitaki, Lake Ōhau, Otago Lakes, Glendhu Bluffs, Canterbury, Kaikōura, Wellington District, Kāpiti, and Wairarapa, FENZ is urging the public to be watchful and verify the latest restrictions on their website. Despite fireworks sales being limited to November 2-5 for Guy Fawkes, they continue to be used in public displays for various celebrations throughout the year.

Stockpiling Concerns

Advertisment

In addition to the existing fire risks, FENZ is worried about individuals stockpiling fireworks. According to Mitchell, "We have reason to believe that some people may be stockpiling fireworks, which is a significant concern for us. Not only is it dangerous, but it also goes against the spirit of responsible celebration."

Year of the Wood Dragon: Celebrating Safely

As people prepare to usher in the Year of the Wood Dragon, FENZ is reminding everyone that safety should be their top priority. "We understand that fireworks are an integral part of Lunar New Year celebrations," Mitchell acknowledged. "However, we urge people to think twice before using them in their backyards. Instead, we encourage everyone to attend public events where fireworks displays are managed professionally and safely."