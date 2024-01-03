South Braces for Severe Weather as Red Alert Continues; Major Winter Storm Impacts U.S. East Coast

A wave of severe weather continues to grip the South as a red alert remains in effect. Heavy rain showers and potential isolated thunderstorms are expected to dominate the day, particularly in the afternoon hours, with intermittent periods of sunshine offering a brief respite. Morning temperatures are set to hover between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, rising to around 10 degrees in the afternoon, before falling back to between 6 and 9 degrees in the evening.

Continuing Storm Impacts

Parts of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands, continue to grapple with the impacts of a strong storm and associated front. Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect. Concurrently, the west coast is dealing with mountain snow, heavy rainfall, and coastal impacts. The east coast is bracing for potential winter weather this weekend, which could usher in significant snowfall and flooding.

First Major Winter Storm of the Year

FOX Weather reports the first significant winter storm of the year, posing a flooding threat to the Gulf Coast and a snow and icing threat to the Northeast. The storm is predicted to affect at least 20 states from Texas to New England, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and severe storms. By Monday morning, the storm is expected to have moved away from the Northeast, promising a dry start to the workweek, albeit with another storm anticipated to follow close on its heels.

Changes in Richmond’s Weather Conditions

Richmond, Virginia’s forecast is changing, with a weak weather system bringing clouds and potential snow flurries. A storm is expected on Saturday, with its track indicating snow at higher elevations to the west and rain over the I-95 corridor. A second, more potent storm is forecasted for Tuesday, with heavy rain expected.

Severe Weather Reports from Around the World

In other news, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Ishikawa prefecture, a volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland, flooding in Queensland, a strong El Niño event, and intense storms in France and Britain. The U.S. is dealing with increasing threats to its economy, environment, and public health due to global warming. Hurricane Otis has intensified rapidly, wreaking havoc in southern Mexico. NOAA’s winter outlook predicts a mild winter in the northern U.S. and more intense storms in the South.