en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

South Braces for Severe Weather as Red Alert Continues; Major Winter Storm Impacts U.S. East Coast

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
South Braces for Severe Weather as Red Alert Continues; Major Winter Storm Impacts U.S. East Coast

A wave of severe weather continues to grip the South as a red alert remains in effect. Heavy rain showers and potential isolated thunderstorms are expected to dominate the day, particularly in the afternoon hours, with intermittent periods of sunshine offering a brief respite. Morning temperatures are set to hover between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, rising to around 10 degrees in the afternoon, before falling back to between 6 and 9 degrees in the evening.

Continuing Storm Impacts

Parts of Alaska, including the Aleutian Islands, continue to grapple with the impacts of a strong storm and associated front. Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect. Concurrently, the west coast is dealing with mountain snow, heavy rainfall, and coastal impacts. The east coast is bracing for potential winter weather this weekend, which could usher in significant snowfall and flooding.

First Major Winter Storm of the Year

FOX Weather reports the first significant winter storm of the year, posing a flooding threat to the Gulf Coast and a snow and icing threat to the Northeast. The storm is predicted to affect at least 20 states from Texas to New England, bringing heavy snow, freezing rain, and severe storms. By Monday morning, the storm is expected to have moved away from the Northeast, promising a dry start to the workweek, albeit with another storm anticipated to follow close on its heels.

Changes in Richmond’s Weather Conditions

Richmond, Virginia’s forecast is changing, with a weak weather system bringing clouds and potential snow flurries. A storm is expected on Saturday, with its track indicating snow at higher elevations to the west and rain over the I-95 corridor. A second, more potent storm is forecasted for Tuesday, with heavy rain expected.

Severe Weather Reports from Around the World

In other news, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Ishikawa prefecture, a volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland, flooding in Queensland, a strong El Niño event, and intense storms in France and Britain. The U.S. is dealing with increasing threats to its economy, environment, and public health due to global warming. Hurricane Otis has intensified rapidly, wreaking havoc in southern Mexico. NOAA’s winter outlook predicts a mild winter in the northern U.S. and more intense storms in the South.

0
Safety Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NIOSH Melaka to Boost Safety Training by 20% Amid Rising Demand from Oil and Gas Sector

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Unusual Helicopter Activity in Utah Suburb Raises Safety Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Operation Mistletoe: Queensland Police Intensify Beachside Patrols Amid Holiday Season

By Geeta Pillai

Firearm-Related Crimes by Teenagers Spark Concern in Manatee County

By Bijay Laxmi

Uttar Pradesh Steps Up Protection Against Lightning Strikes ...
@India · 7 mins
Uttar Pradesh Steps Up Protection Against Lightning Strikes ...
heart comment 0
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
WorkSafeBC Fines BC Hydro $710,000 for Worker Safety Violations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WorkSafeBC Fines BC Hydro $710,000 for Worker Safety Violations
Tri-Cities Marks Safest New Year’s Eve with Low DUI Incidents and Zero Crashes

By Israel Ojoko

Tri-Cities Marks Safest New Year's Eve with Low DUI Incidents and Zero Crashes
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk

By BNN Correspondents

FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
Latest Headlines
World News
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
2 mins
Reggie Bush Unveils 'Character Concerns' Behind 2006 NFL Draft Snub
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
2 mins
National Conference Tackles Rising Infertility Cases in Jammu and Kashmir
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
2 mins
Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
2 mins
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
2 mins
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
2 mins
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
2 mins
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
2 mins
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
2 mins
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app