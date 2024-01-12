en English
Safety

Sleepunder Revolution: Safety Concerns Transforming Childhood Sleepovers

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
In the quiet hours of the night, when laughter and whispers are supposed to fill the air, a shift is taking place in American homes. The beloved tradition of childhood sleepovers is fading, replaced by a new phenomenon: ‘sleepunders’. In an age marked by heightened parental apprehension, children are being picked up from their friends’ houses late at night, sometimes as late as 2 or 3 am, instead of staying over. The echoes of safety concerns—particularly those surrounding sexual assault and abuse—have driven parents to forgo traditional sleepovers and embrace alternatives.

From Sleepovers to ‘Sleepunders’

Parents like Sharon Johnson and Qarniz F. Armstrong are at the forefront of this change. They are among the almost half of parents in the U.S. identifying themselves as overprotective, and have decided to not permit their children to attend traditional sleepovers. Yet, they are keenly aware of the joy and camaraderie these events can bring. They’ve found a compromise in ‘sleepunders’, events where children can engage in sleepover-like activities—watching movies, playing games, sharing secrets—but return home before the night sets in.

‘Mommy and Me Sleepovers’

Some parents have taken it a step further, turning sleepovers into family events. ‘Mommy and Me Sleepovers’ have emerged as a popular trend, where mothers join their children at slumber parties. These events provide an additional layer of supervision and assurance, allowing children to partake in the fun while under their parents’ watchful eyes.

A New Market Emerges

Recognizing this trend, businesses have begun to cater to the demand for ‘sleepunders’ and ‘lateovers’. Firms like Hill Country Dreamers offer party decor and themed events that emulate the ambiance of a sleepover, without the overnight stay. These businesses are effectively capitalizing on the balance parents are seeking to strike—between ensuring their children’s safety and preserving the essence of childhood fun.

The Debate Over Sleepovers

Yet, this shift is not without its critics. Experts like Professor Sarah Schoppe-Sullivan argue that sleepovers offer important formative experiences, providing opportunities for children to gain real independence and exposure to different lifestyles and customs. They fear that in their quest to protect their children, parents may inadvertently rob them of these crucial experiences. The debate over sleepovers is reflective of a broader societal struggle: the delicate balancing act between protecting children and allowing them to engage in traditional childhood activities.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

