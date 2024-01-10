Severe Weather Leads to Closures and Warnings in Coastal Victoria Areas

In the wake of a weather tempest, Victoria and its surrounding regions are on high alert due to severe weather conditions, characterized by potent winds and astronomical tides, leading to significant disruptions and potential hazards in coastal areas. The City of Victoria, in unison with Colwood, Sooke, and Oak Bay, have taken proactive safety measures by shutting down risk-prone areas to safeguard the public.

Key Areas Affected

Several key locations within the region, such as Dallas Road, Ross Bay Seawall, lower walkway of Holland Point Park, and Westsong Walkway, have been declared off-limits due to flooding from waves overtopping sea walls. Additionally, Beach Drive in Oak Bay has also been closed following a deluge of rainfall combined with high tide. The Lagoon Bridge to Esquimalt Lagoon, which had been temporarily disallowed for passage, is slated to reopen soon.

Public Response and Safety Measures

Despite the incumbent risks, locals have been seen observing the storm's potent impact, visually capturing the fury unleashed by nature. Authorities, however, are relentlessly monitoring the evolving situation and are urging residents to abide by the closures and exercise utmost caution, particularly in low-lying regions near the shoreline.

Weather Forecast and Advisory

The forecast indicates that the storm will continue its relentless march, with more winds foreseen, thus underscoring the need for sustained vigilance and strict adherence to safety advisories. The Bureau of Meteorology has also hinted towards a slight respite, but only after the northern parts of the state continue to grapple with the flooding. Flash flooding warnings are expected to subside over the rest of the week, but residents in Seymour are forewarned to brace for a second peak of riverine flooding. VICSES has already catered to 1750 requests for assistance, including 52 flood requests, and continues to stress the importance of staying clear from flood waters.