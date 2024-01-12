Severe Weather Halts Garbage and Recycling Services in Sioux City

In an immediate response to the severe winter conditions, Gill Hauling, a renowned waste management company, has suspended garbage and recycling collection services in Sioux City and South Sioux City for the remainder of this week. The decision follows the proclamation of a winter storm warning and a subsequent snow emergency, which commenced on Thursday with forecasts of additional snowfall.

Safety Prioritized amidst Icy Conditions

To ensure the safety of residents, personal property, and its crew members, Gill Hauling has withdrawn its trucks from the treacherous icy roads. The company has planned to resume services on the forthcoming Monday. In the meantime, the cities have issued statements urging residents to place their garbage outside on their regular collection day starting from next week.

Provisions for Excess Trash and Recycling

Residents have been informed that any excess trash resulting from the service delay can be placed in tied bags adjacent to their trash cans for collection. Sioux City, in an additional initiative, has decided to allow bagged garbage exceeding bin capacity to be set alongside the bins on the regular pickup day. Further, recycling collection in Sioux City will proceed for all customers city-wide from January 15 to 19, regardless of the usual recycling schedule.

Alternative Measures for Trash Disposal

The cities have also made provisions for Christmas tree disposal. Residents can leave their Christmas trees roadside for pickup until January 19. Also, the Citizen’s Convenience Center will accept trash, recycling, and Christmas trees free of charge on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If any resident finds their bins not emptied within 48 hours of the scheduled collection time, they are encouraged to contact Gill Hauling or Sioux City Environmental Services. This sudden suspension of services is a testament to the unforeseen challenges posed by severe weather conditions, and the cities’ swift response underlines their commitment to maintaining the safety and well-being of their communities.