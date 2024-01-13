en English
Pets

Scotland’s Cold Snap: Experts Advise Against Snow Boots for Dogs

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
Scotland is grappling with a vicious cold snap, and the chill is not only affecting the human population but has also raised concerns among pet owners, especially those with dogs. A significant surge in online searches for ‘snow boots for dogs’ reveals the growing apprehension. However, according to Dr. Anna Foreman, a veterinarian with Everypaw Pet Insurance, these boots are not necessarily the best solution and can often cause more harm than good.

Dogs’ Natural Protection Against Cold

Dr. Foreman explains that dogs’ paws come equipped with protective pads that function much like shoes, offering a layer of defense against potential injuries. Boots can cause distress to dogs, are often lost during walks, and more importantly, are generally unnecessary. However, she does acknowledge that boots could be beneficial in certain conditions where dogs struggle with traction or if their paws are prone to chapping.

Wardrobe Essentials for Dogs

For dogs with non-waterproof coats, Dr. Foreman recommends the use of raincoats to keep them dry during adverse weather conditions. Shivering could be a sign of cold or anxiety in dogs. To ascertain if a dog is cold, owners are advised to check their dogs’ deeper fur and skin after exposure to rain.

Safety Measures for Dogs in Cold Weather

The safety of dogs during outdoor activities in the cold weather is paramount. Owners are advised to avoid letting their dogs play in extremely cold lakes and on frozen lakes which can be dangerous. Grit on pavements, a common measure to tackle icy conditions, can irritate dogs’ paws and possibly lead to dermatitis or chemical burns. Therefore, it is recommended to wash and dry their feet after walks.

To ensure dogs’ safety during walks, owners are encouraged to use high-visibility accessories, keep their dogs on a leash in poor visibility conditions and avoid frozen bodies of water. The cold snap in Scotland serves as a reminder that while we bundle up to brace against the chill, our four-legged friends also need our attention and care to weather the storm.

Pets
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

