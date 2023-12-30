en English
Safety

San Francisco Bay Area Reels from Severe Storm; Motorists Cautioned on Road Conditions

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:35 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:31 pm EST
San Francisco Bay Area Reels from Severe Storm; Motorists Cautioned on Road Conditions

The greater San Francisco Bay Area woke up to the aftermath of a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds, causing widespread flooding and power outages. The National Weather Service had predicted up to a 100% chance of rain throughout the day, with gusts reaching as high as 30 mph. The North Bay bore the brunt of the storm, with flooding triggering evacuations and leaving many without power. In response to these severe weather conditions, the Santa Rosa Fire Department issued a warning about street flooding and potential power outages.

Evacuation Warnings and Cleanup Efforts

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for parts of the Bay Area, while the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office placed evacuation warnings for certain zones. This was due to large overnight surf and high tides. In Capitola, cleanup efforts were the main focus after the high surf hit parts of Santa Cruz County hard. The storm’s impact was felt most acutely by ocean front businesses, many of which suffered damage from the high waves.

Advice for Motorists and Weather Updates

Following this period of extreme weather, drivers are warned that road conditions may still be hazardous, especially in mountainous areas where roads are likely to be wet and slippery. Motorists are urged to exercise caution by slowing down on wet roads. For up-to-date road conditions, they can use the QuickMap tool. This provides real-time updates and can be tailored to individual needs by selecting specific options. However, it is important to note that QuickMap requires Javascript to function properly. Therefore, users whose browsers do not support Javascript, or have it disabled, are instructed to enable Javascript or upgrade their browser to access the QuickMap features effectively.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

