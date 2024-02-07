San Antonio Family Raises Burn Awareness Through Personal Ordeal

During National Burn Awareness Week, a San Antonio family has chosen to share their personal story in an effort to raise awareness about the unexpected severity and lasting impact of burn injuries. Their 11-year-old son, Rex Rohde, suffered a major burn on his foot after a seemingly innocent incident at school lunch. An accidental spill of a cup of soup resulted in a painful journey involving multiple surgeries and ongoing recovery.

Rex Rohde's Unexpected Burn Injury

On the fateful day, Rex spilled a cup of soup on his foot. The soup was not particularly hot to touch and the incident did not initially seem severe. However, it resulted in significant damage that required immediate medical attention. Rex had to undergo a surgical debridement, an operation meant to remove damaged tissue, followed by a cadaver graft, and finally a skin graft from his thigh. All these procedures were necessary to repair the extensive damage caused by what seemed to be a minor spill.

The Path to Recovery

Since the incident, Rex has been on a path of recovery. He now wears a compression sock and has his foot regularly monitored to ensure proper healing. His journey underscores the unexpected severity a burn injury can hold, even from substances that don't feel overly hot to the touch.

Insights from Trauma Surgeon Dr. Christopher Crane

Dr. Christopher Crane, a trauma surgeon, underlined the deceptive nature of burn injuries. Burns can occur suddenly with very hot substances or develop over a longer duration with less hot items. His advice involves removing clothing from the burn area immediately, running the affected area under cool water, and taking necessary precautions such as setting water heaters to 120 degrees and using back burners with handles turned away to prevent accidental burns.

National Burn Awareness Week

The Rohde family's story comes in alignment with National Burn Awareness Week, which runs from February 4 to February 10. The initiative seeks to highlight the risks and preventative measures associated with burn injuries. By sharing their experience, the Rohdes hope to educate others on the potential severity of burns and the importance of prompt treatment.