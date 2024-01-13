Salem Braces for Winter Storm: Closures and Warming Shelters Activated

As the mercury dips and a winter storm sweeps through Salem and the Mid-Willamette Valley, the city’s infrastructure braces for impact. The onslaught of snow, freezing rain, and sleet has led to closures and the activation of warming shelters, transforming the city into a landscape of white and casting a chill on daily life.

City Institutions Close Doors

Among those announcing closures for the weekend are the Salem Public Library, Salem-Keizer School District buildings, Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus, Willamette University events, and the Local 290 Training Center. The decision comes as a preventative measure to ensure the safety of students, staff, and patrons, underscoring the severity of the inclement weather.

Warming Shelters Step Up

Amid the freezing conditions, Salem’s Warming Network, buoyed by state funding, has expanded its services. It now opens more frequently to accommodate the increased demand. Working in tandem with Seed of Faith Ministries, the network operates warming shelters with transportation services. The ARCHES Project Day Center takes over during the day, offering services when overnight shelters close their doors.

Volunteers: The Backbone of the Operation

Volunteers, like Lorrie Walker, play a pivotal role in the operation of these warming centers. Offering their time and effort, they provide crucial support to the homeless and working poor in the community, a testament to the power of collective action in times of crisis.

City Gears Up for Winter Storm

The city of Salem’s Public Works staff is also preparing for the storm’s impact, readying snow response equipment and issuing safety advisories. They have issued guidelines for driving in winter conditions, advising residents to avoid abrupt braking, maintain a safe distance, use chains, and carry emergency kits. Households have been urged to prepare for power outages, underlining the potential severity of the storm.

In a landscape transformed by the winter storm, the city of Salem and its residents demonstrate resilience and community spirit, preparing to weather the storm and its potential aftermath. The National Weather Service and city officials continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates and recommendations for safe winter driving.