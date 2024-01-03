en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Safety First: Expert Insights into Second-Hand Baby Gear

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Safety First: Expert Insights into Second-Hand Baby Gear

When it comes to equipping your nursery, Gemma Woolich, a baby gear expert and founder of Pram Picks, suggests a balanced approach. The priority, she underscores, should always be the safety and well-being of the child. While many baby essentials can indeed be bought second-hand, certain items necessitate more caution and, in some cases, a brand-new purchase.

The Second-Hand Market: A Treasure Trove with Caveats

As the cost of living continues to rise, the second-hand market for baby items like clothes, baby bouncers, slings, toys, baths, and highchairs has become an appealing option for many expectant parents. Woolich advises that these items can generally be purchased second-hand, provided they meet current safety standards and are thoroughly cleaned. However, she strongly recommends against buying second-hand car seats.

The risk associated with unknown past usage, including accidents or intensive wear and tear, makes second-hand car seats a gamble that could potentially compromise the safety of the child. Woolich emphasizes, ‘The history of a car seat is often unknown, and any damage may not be visible. Such hidden flaws can affect the seat’s ability to protect your child.’

New Over Used: Hygiene and Safety Take Precedence

In addition to car seats, Woolich suggests buying new bottle teats and cot mattresses. The reasons extend beyond mere preference. Hygiene is a significant factor, particularly for bottle teats, which can harbor bacteria and degrade over time. Similarly, a second-hand cot mattress could potentially hide damages that might not only be unhygienic but also pose a safety risk.

Woolich advises, ‘When considering pre-loved items, a rigorous check of their condition is essential. Dismantling them to ensure full functionality and comparing prices with new products also helps guarantee value for money.’

Safe and Smart Purchasing: The Bottom Line

In the end, the purchasing decision always circles back to the safety and well-being of the baby. While second-hand items can indeed offer a practical and budget-friendly alternative, the consensus is to prioritize items like car seats and prams as new purchases. This approach ensures the highest safety standards for these critical baby essentials, leaving no room for compromise.

0
Safety
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Public Assaults Spark Conversations About Safety and Intervention

By Safak Costu

Cheshire's Flood Risk Strategy Sparks Controversy Over Tree Removal

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Death of Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartbreaking Incident

By Quadri Adejumo

RoSPA Issues Warning about Dangers of Button Batteries Post-Holiday Season

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Airlines Flight Evacuation: A Testament to Aviation Safety ...
@Accidents · 24 mins
Japan Airlines Flight Evacuation: A Testament to Aviation Safety ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Eve Overcrowding in Bengaluru Metros Raises Safety Concerns

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Overcrowding in Bengaluru Metros Raises Safety Concerns
Alcohol Poisoning Among Minors Mars Armenian New Year Celebrations

By Momen Zellmi

Alcohol Poisoning Among Minors Mars Armenian New Year Celebrations
Border Guard Authorizes Access to Frozen Lakes: A Balance of Recreation and Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Border Guard Authorizes Access to Frozen Lakes: A Balance of Recreation and Safety
Analyzing Air Travel Safety: The Safest Seat and Airlines in 2024

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Analyzing Air Travel Safety: The Safest Seat and Airlines in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
47 seconds
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
53 seconds
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
55 seconds
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
1 min
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
1 min
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
2 mins
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
2 mins
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
3 mins
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
3 mins
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app