Safety Concerns Prompt Closure of Cuckoo’s Hollow Footbridges; New Designs Promised

In a move prioritizing public safety, Peterborough City Council has decided to shut down three footbridges in the cherished Cuckoo’s Hollow nature reserve located in Werrington. The wooden infrastructure, regularly scrutinized for deterioration, is now deemed too fragile to safely support weight, thus raising the specter of a potential collapse.

Public Safety Overrules Accessibility Concerns

While this decision has stirred up questions from community members about the lack of consultation and the impact on accessibility, the council maintains its stance, asserting that public safety takes precedence. Councillor Gavin Elsey, who oversees infrastructure, environment, and climate change matters, stated unequivocally that the wear and tear of the bridges surpasses any safety margins, hence presenting an unreasonable risk to public health and safety.

Alternative Routes and Future Plans

In the interim, the council has highlighted alternative pathways to the reserve for pedestrians and cyclists, ensuring that accessibility, although compromised, is not completely hampered. Meanwhile, the council is in the throes of developing plans for the construction of new bridges. These replacements will not only be sturdier but also wider and more accessible, catering to the needs of all visitors.

New Beginnings Await

The council’s aim is to initiate construction by autumn at the latest, marking a new chapter in the reserve’s history. While the closure of the footbridges may cause temporary inconvenience, the new bridges promise to enhance safety and accessibility, ensuring the beloved Cuckoo’s Hollow remains a cherished spot for nature enthusiasts.