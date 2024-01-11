en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Safety Concerns Prompt Closure of Cuckoo’s Hollow Footbridges; New Designs Promised

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Safety Concerns Prompt Closure of Cuckoo’s Hollow Footbridges; New Designs Promised

In a move prioritizing public safety, Peterborough City Council has decided to shut down three footbridges in the cherished Cuckoo’s Hollow nature reserve located in Werrington. The wooden infrastructure, regularly scrutinized for deterioration, is now deemed too fragile to safely support weight, thus raising the specter of a potential collapse.

Public Safety Overrules Accessibility Concerns

While this decision has stirred up questions from community members about the lack of consultation and the impact on accessibility, the council maintains its stance, asserting that public safety takes precedence. Councillor Gavin Elsey, who oversees infrastructure, environment, and climate change matters, stated unequivocally that the wear and tear of the bridges surpasses any safety margins, hence presenting an unreasonable risk to public health and safety.

Alternative Routes and Future Plans

In the interim, the council has highlighted alternative pathways to the reserve for pedestrians and cyclists, ensuring that accessibility, although compromised, is not completely hampered. Meanwhile, the council is in the throes of developing plans for the construction of new bridges. These replacements will not only be sturdier but also wider and more accessible, catering to the needs of all visitors.

New Beginnings Await

The council’s aim is to initiate construction by autumn at the latest, marking a new chapter in the reserve’s history. While the closure of the footbridges may cause temporary inconvenience, the new bridges promise to enhance safety and accessibility, ensuring the beloved Cuckoo’s Hollow remains a cherished spot for nature enthusiasts.

0
Safety
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
9 mins ago
Burns Harbor Awarded $120,000 Federal Grant for Road Safety Enhancement
The small town of Burns Harbor, nestled in the heartland of America, has become the latest recipient of a substantial $120,000 federal grant. The grant has been awarded by the Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant program, a federal initiative aimed at enhancing roadway safety throughout the nation’s communities. This
Burns Harbor Awarded $120,000 Federal Grant for Road Safety Enhancement
Electrical Fault Sparks Fire at Playtime Early Learning Centre: The Crucial Lesson on Safety
3 hours ago
Electrical Fault Sparks Fire at Playtime Early Learning Centre: The Crucial Lesson on Safety
Google Maps Upgrades: Real-Time EV Battery Info and Live Location Sharing
3 hours ago
Google Maps Upgrades: Real-Time EV Battery Info and Live Location Sharing
MK HospitalHome Safety Rating Downgraded: Firm Commits to Improvement Plan
51 mins ago
MK HospitalHome Safety Rating Downgraded: Firm Commits to Improvement Plan
Day of Chaos in Papua New Guinea: 15 Dead in Looting and Arson Spree
3 hours ago
Day of Chaos in Papua New Guinea: 15 Dead in Looting and Arson Spree
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
3 hours ago
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Latest Headlines
World News
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
3 mins
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
High School Basketball Prodigy Malachi Moreno: A Rising Star Amid Recruitment Journey
3 mins
High School Basketball Prodigy Malachi Moreno: A Rising Star Amid Recruitment Journey
Rhythm Sangwan: The Rising Star in Indian Shooting
4 mins
Rhythm Sangwan: The Rising Star in Indian Shooting
Ujaas Launches 'Menstrual Health Express' to Combat Menstrual Taboos Across India
4 mins
Ujaas Launches 'Menstrual Health Express' to Combat Menstrual Taboos Across India
Rivers State Assembly Advances Legislative Reform with Two New Bills
4 mins
Rivers State Assembly Advances Legislative Reform with Two New Bills
Accounts Commission Commends Dumfries and Galloway Council's Leadership Amidst Budget Challenges
4 mins
Accounts Commission Commends Dumfries and Galloway Council's Leadership Amidst Budget Challenges
McCallie and Baylor Dominate TSWA All-State Football Honors
7 mins
McCallie and Baylor Dominate TSWA All-State Football Honors
Schools Tackle Vaping Concerns with New Education Programs
7 mins
Schools Tackle Vaping Concerns with New Education Programs
Oxford University Initiates Human Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
8 mins
Oxford University Initiates Human Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app