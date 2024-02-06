Rocky Mountain Terror: Surge in Mountain Lion Encounters Leaves Colorado Community on Edge

Residents of Silverthorne, Colorado, nestled within the heart of the Rocky Mountains, are living on the edge due to a series of unsettling mountain lion encounters that have left the community rattled. These incidents signal a surge in mountain lion aggression in the area, escalating from the disappearance of pets to the death of three goats, and most recently, an attack on a local resident's black lab, Timber.

A Terrifying Encounter

The harrowing incident unfolded in the yard of Cody Thomas, who found his dog Timber, an 85-pound hunting dog, in the grips of a mountain lion. The lion had Timber pinned down in a vicious attack, but the dog survived after Thomas's intervention. The aftermath of the encounter saw Timber being treated at an emergency animal hospital in Denver, a stark reminder of the reality of the predator-prey dynamic.

Understanding the Crisis

According to Alex Strasser, District Wildlife Manager at Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the increased attacks on domestic animals suggest that a specific mountain lion has become too comfortable with human presence. The wildlife authority, in response to the rising threat, is attempting to capture the lion with the aim to either relocate or euthanize it to halt further incidents.

Community Response and Preventive Measures

Strasser has underscored the necessity for community members to report any encounters with mountain lions or missing pets promptly. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has also offered guidance on how to reduce the likelihood of hazardous encounters with these wild animals. The advice includes making noise during high-risk times, installing outdoor lighting, landscaping to eliminate potential hiding places, and keeping pets close and on a leash during nighttime. Residents are also reminded that while Colorado law forbids shooting a mountain lion for attacking pets, since they are considered personal property, lethal force becomes permissible if a human life is under threat.

The community of Silverthorne is now on high alert, with the situation further compounded by the close proximity of these attacks to residential neighborhoods and schools. It's a stark reminder of the delicate balance between nature and urban life, as well as the potential dangers that lurk in the shadows of the Rockies.