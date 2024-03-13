Rivers State Police Facilitates Safe Disposal of Expired Explosives by Baker Hughes

The Rivers State Police Command has taken a proactive step by authorizing Baker Hughes Company Limited to safely dispose of expired explosive materials. This significant move ensures public safety while addressing potential hazards associated with outdated explosives. Scheduled from March 12 to March 15, 2024, in Kporghor Community, Tai Local Government Area, the disposal process is a critical operation overseen by the command's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

Ensuring Public Safety

With the potential risks that expired explosives could pose to the community, the Rivers State Police Command has implemented stringent precautionary measures. Residents have been reassured not to panic, as the disposal exercise is conducted by experienced professionals from the EOD unit. The operation's timing, from 9 am daily, has been chosen to minimize any disruptions and ensure maximum safety for the community members.

Collaboration and Expertise

Baker Hughes Company Limited, a renowned name in the oil and natural gas sector, is at the forefront of this disposal operation, highlighting the collaboration between the private sector and law enforcement agencies. This partnership underscores the importance of expert handling and disposal of hazardous materials, ensuring that the process adheres to the highest safety standards.

Community Awareness and Communication

To mitigate concerns and maintain transparency, the Rivers State Police Command has actively communicated with the Kporghor Community and the wider public. This clear communication strategy is pivotal in preventing panic and misinformation, ensuring that the residents are well-informed about the nature and purpose of the operation.

This decisive action by the Rivers State Police Command not only addresses the immediate concern of safely disposing of expired explosive materials but also sets a precedent for handling similar situations in the future. It reflects the commitment of the Nigerian police to public safety and the responsible management of hazardous materials. As the community watches the operation unfold, there is a collective breath of relief, knowing that measures are in place to protect their safety and well-being.