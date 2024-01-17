Retired Fire Captain Invents Innovative Device to Combat EV Fires

Retired fire captain Gerry O'Hearn, from Massachusetts, has invented a groundbreaking tool designed to tackle the unique challenge of electric vehicle (EV) fires. Due to the lithium batteries used in EVs, these types of fires can burn for extensive periods, sometimes even up to 24 hours. The batteries can be difficult to access and cool down, primarily because many EVs are designed low to the ground. O'Hearn's innovative solution, known as the Gerry pipe, is a steel pipe with a nozzle on wheels. It is designed to safely reach underneath an EV from a distance, thus providing a safer means for firefighters to combat these fires.

The Gerry Pipe: A New Ally for Firefighters

Equipped with a Bresnan nozzle at its end, the Gerry pipe spins to distribute water in all directions. The aim is to cool the car down to a target temperature of 140 degrees, a process that takes about 45 minutes after the operation is shut down. However, O'Hearn underscores that despite the assistance the Gerry pipe can provide, there is still no guarantee that the lithium battery won't reignite.

Collaboration Brings Innovation

Richard Jalbert, owner of Jalbert Plumbing and Heating, partnered with O'Hearn to build this inventive solution. The assembly of the Gerry pipe takes roughly an hour, offering a swift and significant aid to firefighters dealing with EV fires. The device represents a significant stride in fire safety innovation, addressing a growing issue in a world increasingly switching to electric vehicles.

Addressing the Challenges of EVs in Winter

Aside from fire risks, EV drivers face other challenges, particularly during winter. A 2019 study from AAA's Oregon/Idaho Division revealed that extreme winter weather could reduce the driving range of electric vehicles by 41%. The HVAC system used to heat the vehicle's interior is the main culprit, leading to an additional $25 in charging costs for every 1,000 miles driven. To mitigate this impact, AAA advises warming the vehicle while charging, planning pit stops for recharging, and, if possible, avoiding using the heater altogether. The recent winter storms have amplified these struggles for EV drivers, although AAA has not observed a significant increase in EV drivers requesting roadside assistance.