Safety

Reconstruction Underway for Collapsed Wall Near Johnstone Bowling Club

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Reconstruction Underway for Collapsed Wall Near Johnstone Bowling Club

Recovery is underway in Johnstone as renovation works kick-start to rebuild an old wall that crumbled after severe weather in December. The wall, adjacent to the Johnstone Bowling Club, had its part of the adjoining pavement initially cordoned off after the incident sparked safety worries. Acting swiftly to ensure the safety of the public, the Renfrewshire Council has erected barriers and has initiated repair work.

Local Reaction to the Collapse

Councillor Iain McMillan, who represents Johnstone South and Elderslie, expressed his initial shock at the wall’s collapse. The wall, a familiar landmark from his youth, was an integral part of the community’s landscape. However, he praised the quick response of the council and was satisfied with the progress made in the repair work.

Investigations into the Incident

The collapse is believed to be caused by water damage. It is suspected that water may have seeped underneath the wall, leading to its failure. The incident has further highlighted the importance of regular maintenance and check-ups, especially for aging infrastructure.

Ensuring Safety: A Top Priority

The council has reiterated that the safety of residents is of utmost importance. The council has confirmed that the reconstruction of the wall is actively ongoing. The initiative serves as a reassurance to the residents, and the council has been transparent about the progress made in the repair work.

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

