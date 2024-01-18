Recall Alert: Mattress Pads Pose Fire Risk Due to Flammability Standard Non-Compliance

In a crucial move to mitigate the risk of potential fire-related incidents, a series of mattress pads have been recalled due to non-compliance with the federal flammability standards. This action underlines the importance of adhering to safety regulations designed to protect consumers from the dangers associated with flammable materials in household products.

Details of the Recall

The recall involves all sizes of Bokser Home 100% cotton mattress pads manufactured after October 2022. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is overseeing the recall, reinforcing its role in monitoring product safety and enforcing standards to safeguard consumers. The CPSC has advised consumers who have purchased the affected mattress pads to stop using them immediately and contact Bokser Home for a full refund.

Dangers of Flammable Household Products

This recall serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with flammable household items. The CPSC warns of the dangers of space heaters, the second leading cause of home fires. Incorrect usage, such as using extension cords, can lead to fires, fatalities, and injuries. Fire departments, like Greenville Fire/Rescue, recommend proper placement, inspection for damages, and maintaining a safe distance of at least three feet from flammable items. They also advise installing carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms to enhance safety measures.

Additional Product Safety Measures

In a related development, about 527,177 beds were recalled, with an additional 55,847 in Canada. The recall involves several Home Design bed models, following reports of the beds breaking, sagging, or collapsing, resulting in 36 reported injuries. Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled beds immediately and contact Home Design for free replacement slats and side rails.