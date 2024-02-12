Recall Alert: Companies Pull Thousands of Children's Products Over Safety Concerns

Advertisment

Consumer Safety Takes Center Stage

In an effort to prioritize child safety, three companies have issued recalls for several children's products due to potential hazards. Perch of Boston, Amusty of Staten Island, and Bingo Deals of Harriman have collectively recalled approximately 205,000 units sold in the United States and Canada. The affected items include baby walkers, bathrobes, handheld garment steamers, as well as Litti City premier doctor playsets and teacher purse sets, Litti Pritti stylist handbag sets, and Prextex slime eggs.

Hidden Dangers in Children's Products

Advertisment

The recall for baby walkers and bathrobes comes after reports of fall injuries and flammability risks, while handheld garment steamers pose burn injury risks. More alarmingly, the Litti City and Litti Pritti playsets and Prextex slime eggs contain levels of certain phthalates and lead that exceed federal standards. These substances can be toxic if ingested by young children and may lead to adverse health effects.

Prompt Action and Refunds

No incidents or injuries related to the recalled playsets and slime eggs have been reported to date. However, in light of the potential risks, consumers are strongly advised to immediately stop using the affected products. Perch is offering full refunds for the playsets and slime eggs upon receipt of proof of destruction. Customers who have purchased the recalled baby walkers, bathrobes, and handheld garment steamers should contact the respective companies for refunds or repairs.

Advertisment

As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of consumer products, it is crucial to stay informed about potential safety hazards. By remaining vigilant and following the guidance of trusted sources, we can help ensure the well-being of our children and loved ones.

Recalled Products:

Baby Walkers - Fall injuries

- Fall injuries Bathrobes - Flammability risks

- Flammability risks Handheld Garment Steamers - Burn injury risks

- Burn injury risks Litti City premier doctor playsets and teacher purse sets - Phthalates and lead content violations

- Phthalates and lead content violations Litti Pritti stylist handbag sets - Phthalates and lead content violations

- Phthalates and lead content violations Prextex slime eggs - Phthalates and lead content violations

February 12, 2024