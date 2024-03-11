Radon Gas Leak Forces Partial Shutdown of HMP Dartmoor, 200 Prisoners Relocated Amid UK Prison Capacity Crisis

Authorities at HMP Dartmoor have taken emergency action, closing over 180 cells due to a detected radon gas leak, an odourless, colourless gas linked to cancer deaths. Built during the 19th-century Napoleonic Wars, this Category C men's prison has relocated 200 inmates to protect them from potential exposure. The sudden reduction in capacity, from 824 to 640, exacerbates the ongoing 'capacity crisis' in British prisons, spotlighted by Labour Party MP and shadow prisons minister Ruth Cadbury in the House of Commons. Radon, associated with granite structures like Dartmoor, is known for causing lung cancer, with up to 1,000 deaths annually in the UK.

Advertisment

Emergency Response and Political Fallout

The radon gas was first identified in 2020, but significant action was delayed until 2022, raising concerns about the management of the prison estate and the safety of its inmates. The closure of cells between November 2023 and February 2024, reducing the prison's capacity significantly, highlights the severity of the situation and the government's response to the crisis. Justice Minister Edward Argar asserts that the Prison Service has been proactive in ensuring the facilities are "safe, decent, and secure," with temporary mitigations in place and permanent solutions near completion.

Health Risks and Safety Measures

Radon gas poses a significant health risk, particularly in enclosed spaces where it can accumulate to dangerous levels. In response to the elevated radon readings, the Prison Service has taken precautionary measures to relocate prisoners and commission further specialist advice for a long-term resolution. This action underscores the importance of regular environmental health checks in correctional facilities to prevent exposure to harmful substances.

The incident at HMP Dartmoor sheds light on broader issues within the UK prison system, including infrastructure challenges and the urgent need for capacity expansion. With the prison population growing, the government faces increased pressure to address these systemic problems comprehensively.