Rabies Alert in Moore County: Sheriff's Office Issues Public Warning

North Carolina's Moore County Sheriff's Office has issued a public alert following the discovery of two rabies-infected bats, urging residents to exercise heightened caution. The law enforcement body has explicitly advised the community against touching bats with bare hands, a safety measure necessitated by the severe health risk posed by rabies.

Advertisment

Rabies: A Deadly Threat

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rabies is a highly fatal disease with a mortality rate exceeding 99% in human cases. This alarming statistic underscores the criticality of the sheriff's office public warning, highlighting the potential consequences of disregarding it.

Preventive Measures

Advertisment

The sheriff's office has suggested specific preventive measures to safeguard the community from the risk of rabies. If residents encounter a bat, they are advised to cover it with a box and refrain from direct contact. In such instances, it is recommended to reach out to the authorities for further assistance.

Protecting Pets and Children

Additionally, the sheriff's office has emphasized the importance of keeping pets vaccinated against rabies, a crucial step in preventing the disease from spreading. They also urge parents to instruct their children never to touch bats. The seriousness of this matter is further underscored by the provision of a dedicated phone number for animal control in Moore County, ensuring quick response in emergencies.