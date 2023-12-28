Queensland Family’s Terrifying Christmas Day Carjacking Incident: Children Safe, Perpetrator At Large

On a day typically filled with joy and celebration, a Queensland family experienced a horrifying ordeal. A carjacker forcibly commandeered the family’s vehicle at a service station in Beenleigh, south of Brisbane, on Christmas Day, with their two young children still inside. The mother was forcefully pushed out of the car, and the carjacker sped away, leaving the parents in a state of terror and disbelief.

Unharmed Children and Act of Bravery

Despite the harrowing circumstances, the children, a 10-month-old girl and a two-year-old boy, were found unharmed 10 minutes later at a nearby Woolworths. The carjacker had attempted another car theft at a 7-Eleven convenience store across the road but was thwarted by a brave female passer-by, leaving empty-handed and cementing his status as a wanted criminal.

Charged Accomplice and Ongoing Manhunt

As the investigation unfolds, a 20-year-old woman from Holmview has been charged in connection with the carjacking. Her charges include assault occasioning bodily harm, unlawful entry of a vehicle for committing an indictable offence, threatened violence, stealing, possessing a dangerous drug, and receiving tainted property. However, the male carjacker remains at large, with the Queensland Police actively pursuing leads to capture him, and the stolen Nissan Pathfinder yet to be recovered.

Community Support and Safety Concerns

This chilling incident has sent shockwaves through the community, sparking a surge of support for the traumatized family. The story serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of violent crime, and has raised questions about public safety and the prevalence of carjacking incidents in the area. As the family grapples with the psychological aftermath of their experience, the community remains on high alert while the authorities continue their manhunt for the perpetrator.

