Quebec Police Tackle 'Igloomobile' Issue, Warn of Dangers and Fines

Winter has its charms, but it also brings a significant challenge for motorists in western Quebec - the 'igloomobiles.' These are vehicles that hit the road covered in snow, their drivers disregarding the potential risks they pose to themselves and others. MRC des Collines police are now taking a stand against this perilous practice, launching a public awareness campaign on Facebook to emphasize the importance and legal obligation of clearing one's vehicle of snow before driving.

Advertisment

Visibility, Accidents, and 'Igloomobiles'

Driving with a snow-covered vehicle may seem harmless to some, but it carries serious implications. The MRC des Collines police shed light on the multiple hazards associated with 'igloomobiles,' the foremost of which is obscured vision. A layer of snow on the windshield, windows, or mirrors can severely limit a driver's field of view, increasing the chances of accidents.

Moreover, the snow can come loose from a moving vehicle, creating a blinding snow cloud or striking other vehicles on the road. This flying debris poses a significant risk to other motorists, potentially leading to serious accidents.

Advertisment

Legal Consequences of Driving 'Igloomobiles'

Aside from the safety risks, driving a snow-covered vehicle also has legal implications. The MRC des Collines police underscore that it is a legal obligation to clear one's vehicle of snow before hitting the road. Failure to comply with this safety measure can lead to fines. A recent case in point is a 59-year-old man from La Pêche who had to pay a $111 fine for failing to clear his car of snow.

Preventing Road Hazards: A Plea to the Public

The police's Facebook warning serves as a stark reminder to the public about the dangers of 'igloomobiles.' They urge citizens to invest a few extra minutes in removing snow from their vehicles before setting out. This simple act can prevent dangerous situations on the road and save drivers from the inconvenience of fines. In the face of Quebec's harsh winter, the police's message is loud and clear: do your part to keep the roads safe.