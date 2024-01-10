en English
Safety

Protecting Your Pipes from Freezing: Tips from the Department of Water and Sewage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
With plummeting temperatures posing a significant threat to water systems, the Department of Water and Sewage is stepping up to provide valuable advice to the public on how to safeguard pipes from freezing and potential damage. At the forefront of this initiative is Brandon Snead, the deputy director of water and sewage, who has been emphasizing the critical role of insulating pipes and keeping water trickling to prevent freezing.

Insulating Pipes: A Preventive Measure

According to Snead, insulation is the first line of defense. If specific insulation materials are not readily available, old towels or blankets can serve as a temporary measure. This seemingly simple act can shield pipes from the harsh cold, reducing the risk of them freezing and subsequently causing expensive repairs.

Know Your Water Shut-offs: A Safety Necessity

Snead also underscores the importance of knowing where water shut-offs are located. This knowledge is vital in case of leaks, which can put a strain on the already aging water system infrastructure. In such cases, being able to swiftly turn off the water supply can prevent further damage and save precious resources.

Preparing for the Cold: A Community Effort

Preventive measures like these become crucial, especially during cold spells that have, in the past, led to city-wide shutdowns. The Department of Water and Sewage, therefore, is on high alert, with teams across its spectrum, including field operations, customer service, water purification, and wastewater, ready to respond to emergencies. Moreover, Snead gives credit to the collaborative efforts of various departments—fire, police, SPAR, and public works—that all come together to handle water-related issues during freezing weather.

As we brace for the upcoming cold weather, the Department of Water and Sewage is doing its part to safeguard the city’s water system and its residents. Now, it’s up to us, the citizens, to heed their advice and take necessary preventive measures. Together, we can ensure our city continues to function smoothly, come rain or shine—or in this case, freeze.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

