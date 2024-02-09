Marco Gonzalez to Face Murder Charges for Greenwood Mall Homicide

Reyna Gutierrez, an eight-months-pregnant woman from Dallas, was brutally attacked by a pit bull in front of her two young children outside their apartment complex. The incident occurred on a Tuesday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tides at Highland Meadows complex.

Gutierrez, who was returning home with her 6-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, was caught off guard when the dog charged at her. In an attempt to protect herself and her unborn child, she used her son's backpack as a shield. The family's home surveillance footage captured the harrowing scene, revealing the dog relentlessly attacking Gutierrez, cornering her between parked cars.

Her children watched in horror as the dog lunged at their mother. The 6-year-old daughter managed to climb onto a car hood, while the 9-year-old son ran towards their house in a desperate bid to seek help.

A Community's Response

A brave bystander attempted to intervene but was also attacked by the pit bull. Eventually, a man believed to be the dog's owner arrived on the scene and leashed the dog, removing it from the area before the police arrived.

As a result of the attack, Gutierrez was hospitalized for 24 hours to treat the bites on both her arms and to ensure the safety of her unborn baby. Despite her physical injuries, she remains more concerned about the psychological impact on her children and her own fear of going outside.