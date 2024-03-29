NYC to Test AI Gun Detection in Subways: Mayor Adams Partners with Evolv Amid Controversy

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a significant step forward in enhancing subway safety by initiating a pilot program to test artificial intelligence (AI)-based gun detection technology at subway turnstiles. This move, in partnership with Massachusetts-based Evolv Technology, aims to address public safety concerns following recent incidents of gun violence within the city's public transit system. However, Evolv's technology, despite its potential, has been under scrutiny due to accuracy issues, government probes, and a class action lawsuit, raising questions about its efficacy and reliability in real-world applications.

Background and Implementation

The decision to test AI gun detection technology follows a distressing episode at a Brooklyn subway station, where an altercation led to a man being shot with his own firearm. In response, Mayor Adams has chosen Evolv, known for its advanced weapons detection systems already in use at various schools and venues nationwide, including Citi Field and Lincoln Center. The pilot, set to commence in 90 days, aligns with the POST Act's directives, obligating the New York City Police Department to disclose and review the surveillance technologies it deploys. Despite Evolv's controversial track record, the administration is pushing forward, citing the paramount importance of public safety and the potential to leverage technology in crime prevention.

Challenges and Criticisms

Evolv's technology, while innovative, has faced criticism for its performance, with instances of false positives, such as mistaking umbrellas for guns, and failing to detect makeshift weapons designed to resemble gun barrels. These concerns are compounded by reports of Evolv altering an independent report to omit low detection rates for certain weapons. Furthermore, ongoing inquiries by the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission, along with a class action lawsuit from investors, cast a shadow over the company's claims of efficacy. Critics, including the Legal Aid Society, argue against New York City serving as a testing ground for surveillance technology, emphasizing the lack of public consent