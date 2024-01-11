Northern Tropics on High Alert for Potential Tropical Cyclone

Australia’s northern tropics are on high alert as meteorological models indicate a growing potential for a tropical cyclone’s formation later this week. Three tropical lows are expected to form within the monsoon trough by Sunday, raising the risk of a significant weather event. The Bureau of Meteorology anticipates the lows to be located in specific areas, with detailed forecasts for each potential tropical low. The monsoon trough and the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) are also factors that could amplify the probability of a cyclone’s development in the coming weeks.

Potential Cyclone Alert Issued

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a potential tropical cyclone alert for the Northern Tropics. There’s a moderate chance of a cyclone forming to the west of Darwin in the imminent days. The monsoonal trough could bring squally thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, with a 25 per cent chance of a cyclone forming in the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf over the weekend.

Preparation and Safety Measures

Residents in northern WA and the Top End are urged to remain vigilant, have emergency plans in place, and closely follow updates regarding the situation. The BOM is closely monitoring the situation, and advises people to heed any warnings in the following days. This alert serves as a reminder for residents and authorities in the northern tropics to monitor the situation closely and prepare for any necessary precautions to ensure safety and minimize damage.