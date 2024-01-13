en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

NOAA and National Weather Service Issue Guidelines for Winter Weather Preparedness

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
NOAA and National Weather Service Issue Guidelines for Winter Weather Preparedness

In light of the projected harsh winter weather, citizens are being urged by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service to take necessary precautions for their homes and personal safety. The imminent cold conditions have triggered preparations across various states, including the Tennessee Valley and Houston, Texas, with local institutions also providing guidelines for residents.

Home Preparations Amid Winter Weather

Experts recommend a range of measures to safeguard homes against the cold. These include weather-stripping doors and windows, caulking homes, installing an electric water heater timer, tuning up heating units, and insulating homes. The use of smart thermostats has also been encouraged, with a recommended setting of 68 degrees, to be lowered gradually by one degree per day.

Checking for potential hazards like chimney buildup and water damage in the attic, as well as inspecting roofs, gutters, doors, and windows, are also advised. Emphasis has been placed on the protection of pipes; homeowners are urged to insulate outdoor faucets, wrap exposed pipes, and keep thermostats on to prevent freezing. In sub-zero conditions, methods such as using a hairdryer, hot towels, or an electric heating pad can be employed to thaw frozen pipes.

Emergency Provisions and Safety Measures

The NOAA suggests keeping emergency supplies readily accessible, comprising flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, a manual can opener, medicine, first aid supplies, emergency heat sources, and a fire extinguisher. Furthermore, a stockpile of non-perishable food items, including dry cereal, shelf-stable milk, nuts, and protein bars, is advised. The National Weather Service additionally recommends a three-day supply of bottled drinking water, calculated at one gallon per person per day.

In the event of a power outage, residents are advised to use a backup generator, but only if operated outdoors and placed over 20 feet away from the home. Ensuring functioning carbon monoxide monitors on all floors is paramount to prevent poisoning. Unsafe heating methods such as using an oven, camp stove, or charcoal-burning device indoors are strongly discouraged, as is running a car engine in a closed garage due to the risk of carbon monoxide buildup.

Precautions on the Road

As the roads may be treacherous, AAA urges drivers to stay home if weather conditions deteriorate. Should travel be necessary, drivers are advised to prepare their cars by removing snow and ice, ensuring the battery is fully charged, inspecting tire treads and air pressure, and packing an emergency kit. It is also important to check road conditions, maintain a safe speed, and avoid braking on ice.

These guidelines and preparations are not merely precautions, but essential measures for ensuring safety during extreme winter conditions. As the mercury dips, adopting these measures can help individuals weather the winter safely, comfortably, and cost-effectively.

0
Safety Weather
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
33 mins ago
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
Recent developments in Samoa paint a vibrant picture of a nation delicately balancing tradition and modernity amid safety concerns, sporting milestones, and economic considerations. The intricate tapestry of Samoan life, underscored by these events, offers a glimpse into the heart of the Pacific Island nation. The Clash of Tradition and Modernity At the heart of
Samoa Today: A Blend of Tradition, Sports Milestones, and Economic Considerations
Red Belly Black Snake Found in Adelaide Hills Fridge, Prompting Safety Warning
1 hour ago
Red Belly Black Snake Found in Adelaide Hills Fridge, Prompting Safety Warning
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
1 hour ago
Somalia's Regional Football Tournament Suspended Amid Safety Concerns
Bracing for Winter: A Guide to Home Preparedness
46 mins ago
Bracing for Winter: A Guide to Home Preparedness
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
57 mins ago
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
Papua New Guinea Battles Recovery Amidst Violent Unrest: Australia Watches Closely
1 hour ago
Papua New Guinea Battles Recovery Amidst Violent Unrest: Australia Watches Closely
Latest Headlines
World News
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
33 seconds
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
2 mins
Bottled Water May Contain 100 Times More Plastic Particles, Study Reveals
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
2 mins
Hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Sparks Internal Investigation
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
4 mins
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Grim Start to 2024
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
5 mins
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
5 mins
Qantas' Innovative Approach to Tackling Jet Lag on Long-haul Flights
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
6 mins
Thrilling Late-Game Surge Propels Tennessee to Victory Over Georgia
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
8 mins
Taiwan's Ruling Party Triumphs in Presidential Election
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
8 mins
De Bruyne Returns to Equal Rooney's Record as Man City Triumphs Over Newcastle
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app