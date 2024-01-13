NOAA and National Weather Service Issue Guidelines for Winter Weather Preparedness

In light of the projected harsh winter weather, citizens are being urged by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service to take necessary precautions for their homes and personal safety. The imminent cold conditions have triggered preparations across various states, including the Tennessee Valley and Houston, Texas, with local institutions also providing guidelines for residents.

Home Preparations Amid Winter Weather

Experts recommend a range of measures to safeguard homes against the cold. These include weather-stripping doors and windows, caulking homes, installing an electric water heater timer, tuning up heating units, and insulating homes. The use of smart thermostats has also been encouraged, with a recommended setting of 68 degrees, to be lowered gradually by one degree per day.

Checking for potential hazards like chimney buildup and water damage in the attic, as well as inspecting roofs, gutters, doors, and windows, are also advised. Emphasis has been placed on the protection of pipes; homeowners are urged to insulate outdoor faucets, wrap exposed pipes, and keep thermostats on to prevent freezing. In sub-zero conditions, methods such as using a hairdryer, hot towels, or an electric heating pad can be employed to thaw frozen pipes.

Emergency Provisions and Safety Measures

The NOAA suggests keeping emergency supplies readily accessible, comprising flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, a manual can opener, medicine, first aid supplies, emergency heat sources, and a fire extinguisher. Furthermore, a stockpile of non-perishable food items, including dry cereal, shelf-stable milk, nuts, and protein bars, is advised. The National Weather Service additionally recommends a three-day supply of bottled drinking water, calculated at one gallon per person per day.

In the event of a power outage, residents are advised to use a backup generator, but only if operated outdoors and placed over 20 feet away from the home. Ensuring functioning carbon monoxide monitors on all floors is paramount to prevent poisoning. Unsafe heating methods such as using an oven, camp stove, or charcoal-burning device indoors are strongly discouraged, as is running a car engine in a closed garage due to the risk of carbon monoxide buildup.

Precautions on the Road

As the roads may be treacherous, AAA urges drivers to stay home if weather conditions deteriorate. Should travel be necessary, drivers are advised to prepare their cars by removing snow and ice, ensuring the battery is fully charged, inspecting tire treads and air pressure, and packing an emergency kit. It is also important to check road conditions, maintain a safe speed, and avoid braking on ice.

These guidelines and preparations are not merely precautions, but essential measures for ensuring safety during extreme winter conditions. As the mercury dips, adopting these measures can help individuals weather the winter safely, comfortably, and cost-effectively.