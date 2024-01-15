en English
No Legal Threat for Careful Clearing of Snow and Ice: Government

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
No Legal Threat for Careful Clearing of Snow and Ice: Government

With the advent of winter, the Government has stepped in to assuage concerns about potential legal liabilities for individuals hesitant to clear snow and ice from public walkways near their homes. The Department for Transport has stated that provided the snow and ice clearing is done cautiously, the likelihood of being sued for injuries resulting from a cleared pathway or pavement is low. This stance is backed by the Met Office, which highlighted the responsibility of pedestrians to exercise caution while traversing such surfaces.

Safe Snow Removal Tips

To aid citizens in the safe removal of snow and ice, authorities have dispensed practical tips. This advice includes clearing loose snow earlier in the day to avoid it hardening or refreezing overnight. They also caution against piling snow in places where it may obstruct other areas, and recommend shoveling snow from the center to the sides of the path. To avoid icy patches, the use of water to clear paths is discouraged.

The Role of Salt and Alternatives

For traction, the authorities suggest the use of salt or alternatives such as ash or sand. The usage of these materials not only provides grip for pedestrians but also aids in breaking down ice and preventing refreeze, thereby ensuring safer paths. The importance of these materials in maintaining safety during winter cannot be overstated.

Supporting the Vulnerable During Cold Spells

In addition to these guidelines, the Met Office has urged people to look out for their elderly or disabled neighbors during bouts of cold weather. Ensuring the well-being of these vulnerable groups is essential, and the collective effort of communities can go a long way in guaranteeing their safety during these chilly periods.

Safety Weather
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

