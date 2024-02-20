Nissan Philippines Unveils the 2024 Urvan: Safety Takes the Front Seat

In the bustling streets of Manila, a new chapter unfolds as Nissan Philippines announces the launch of the 2024 Urvan. This latest iteration isn't just about transporting people but ensuring they arrive safely, marking a significant leap forward in vehicle safety technologies. As families and businesses increasingly prioritize safety in their vehicular choices, the 2024 Urvan emerges as a beacon of innovation and security.

Setting New Safety Standards

The 2024 Nissan Urvan is designed to challenge the status quo of commercial vehicles in the Philippines. With the introduction of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, including High Beam Assist, Auto Headlamps, and an Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, the Urvan positions itself as a leader in its class. A key highlight is the Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), a system that enhances vehicle stability by adjusting engine power and applying brakes during sudden maneuvers or on slippery roads. What sets the 2024 Urvan apart is that VDC is now a standard feature across all variants, a move that underlines Nissan's commitment to safety.

Advanced Safety for Everyone

The Urvan's safety features don't stop at dynamic control. The inclusion of the Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA) ensures that the vehicle can handle sudden stops with grace, minimizing the risk of accidents. Furthermore, the introduction of six SRS airbags in the GX and Premium variants brings an added layer of protection to passengers, making the Urvan an ideal choice for those transporting their most precious cargo - their families. Nissan Philippines president Juan Manuel Hoyos emphasized the Urvan's role in providing a safe and secure driving experience for both fleet and individual users, highlighting the company's focus on reliability and safety improvements.

Affordability Meets Innovation

Despite its array of advanced safety features, the 2024 Urvan remains within reach for Filipino families and businesses. With prices starting at P1,240,000 for the Cargo M/T variant and going up to P2,040,000 for the Premium A/T variant, the Urvan offers a compelling blend of space, safety, and affordability. This pricing strategy makes the 2024 Urvan accessible to a broad audience, from small businesses looking for a reliable fleet vehicle to large families in search of a safe mode of transport.

The 2024 Nissan Urvan, with its enhanced safety features and competitive pricing, is set to redefine expectations for commercial vehicles in the Philippines. As it rolls out across Nissan dealers nationwide, the Urvan is not just a vehicle; it's a promise of safety, reliability, and peace of mind for those on the road.