NIOSH Melaka to Boost Safety Training by 20% Amid Rising Demand from Oil and Gas Sector

The Southern Region National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) in Melaka has set a progressive goal to boost workplace safety-related training by 20% this year. This comes in response to the ascending demand from industry players, notably in the oil and gas sector, seeking to fortify their safety protocols.

Scaling up to Meet Demand

In the preceding year, NIOSH Melaka facilitated over 1,000 training sessions, enrolling approximately 15,000 participants. This year, the expectation is to ascend this number, reflecting the burgeoning demand for safety training. The oil and gas industry, particularly those involved in petroleum production, are leading this demand.

Need for Regular Maintenance

‘Turn around’ or periodic maintenance activities carried out by petroleum-producing companies for their refinery plants are partly responsible for this surge in interest. These exercises are essential to ensure that the plants operate safely and efficiently, thus necessitating comprehensive safety training.

Non-Competency Program Course for Safe and Defensive Driving

The Non-Competency Program Course for Safe and Defensive Driving has garnered significant interest. With around 300 contractors scheduled to commence operations at a refinery by the month’s end, NIOSH has organized nine course sessions for January alone. This move is strategic, aligning with the institute’s objective to adequately prepare contractors for their work and ensure safety in operations.

An Evolving Field

The field of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) is rapidly evolving, opening up a dynamic career path for those passionate about workplace safety and compliance. The demand for qualified HSE Officers continues to surge, offering numerous opportunities for career advancement. However, challenges persist, including the need to stay updated with changing regulations and balancing preventive measures with operational efficiency.

The Role of NEBOSH

NEBOSH (National Examination Board in Occupational Safety and Health) offers globally recognized qualifications in health, safety, and environmental management. With over 93% of HSE job requirements mandating NEBOSH certification, the credentials offered by the institution are highly sought after. NEBOSH qualifications are recognized by various leading institutions, making them valuable for candidates eyeing international career opportunities. The organization continues to play an instrumental role in shaping the future masters of the health and safety industry.