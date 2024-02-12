Nigeria's House of Representatives Demands Stricter Safety Standards

Nigeria's House of Representatives takes a firm stance on safety standards, urging public and private institutions to prioritize citizens' right to a safe work environment. The Speaker of the House, in a compelling address, emphasized the catastrophic consequences of overlooking safety regulations, and called for stringent measures to control risks in operations.

A Call for Zero Tolerance

The House of Representatives in Nigeria has outlined a robust plan to enforce safety standards across various sectors, including oil and gas, power, telecommunication, and construction. The Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations aims to foster a culture of zero tolerance to safety standards compliance, underlining the importance of creating a safe and secure environment for all citizens.

Strategic Initiatives for Safety Compliance

In a bid to improve safety standards and regulations compliance, the committee has unveiled several strategic initiatives. These include reducing radiation from telecom equipment, cleaning up hazardous waste, and promoting Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in the oil and gas sector. The ultimate goal is to increase the pool of certified safety professionals in Nigeria and establish a National Safety Regulatory Board to monitor and enforce safety standards.

Developing a National Minimum Benchmark for Safety Management

The Speaker commended the Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations for their pragmatic strategic plan and assured them of the House's unwavering support. He emphasized the need for a national minimum benchmark for safety management, which will serve as a guideline for all institutions to adhere to safety standards and regulations. This benchmark is expected to significantly improve safety management in Nigeria and reduce the devastating effects of unsafe acts.

As the House of Representatives in Nigeria embarks on this crucial mission to enforce safety standards, the Speaker's words echo with a sense of urgency and determination. The time has come for all public and private institutions to prioritize safety and take responsibility for the well-being of their employees. By working together, we can create a safer and more secure future for all Nigerians.