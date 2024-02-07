NHTSA Ends Investigation Into Hyundai and Kia Over Engine Fire Risks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has drawn the curtain on its probing scrutiny into potential engine fire risks in nearly 3 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles. The meticulous investigation, which first saw the light of day in 2019, intensified two years later, following the disconcerting reports of 161 engine-related fires. However, the investigation has now been laid to rest as Hyundai and Kia conducted eight comprehensive recalls to address the pressing issue.

The Impact of the Recalls

These recalls, which the NHTSA has faith in, have significantly reduced fire rates among vehicles that have undergone the necessary repairs. The recalls cast their net wide, covering engine fire risks that are intrinsically linked to engine failures. Hyundai and Kia have pledged their commitment to reminding vehicle owners every eight months for the ensuing three years to complete the necessary recall repairs.

Additional Measures

As an added measure, both companies have introduced the Knock Sensor Detection Software into their vehicles. This innovative software is designed to detect potential engine failure and promptly alert drivers, thus serving as an effective preventive measure. Alongside this, Hyundai and Kia have also extended their limited engine warranties, further reassuring customers of their commitment to safety and quality.

Kia's Separate Recall

In a separate move, Kia has initiated a recall of 80,000 Sorento vehicles from the model year 2011 in December. The recall is aimed at conducting inspections and effecting potential engine replacements where necessary. This move underscores Kia's dedication to addressing any potential risks head-on.

Additional NHTSA Investigations

While one investigation concludes, another unfolds. The NHTSA has opened a separate investigation into Hyundai and Kia over 16 recalls concerning an alarming 6.4 million vehicles. These recalls, which have been issued since 2016, are related to brake fluid leaks that could potentially lead to fires. Interestingly, these issues involve parts sourced from the same supplier, thus raising questions about the quality of components used in these vehicles.