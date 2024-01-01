en English
Safety

New Year’s Eve 2024 Weather Forecasts: A Tale of Contrasts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:08 am EST
As the world prepares to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the new year, weather forecasts from X Corp indicate that revelers should brace for specific atmospheric conditions. The predictions, which typically encompass temperature, precipitation, wind speed, and other crucial factors, aim to ensure that individuals can safely partake in New Year’s Eve celebrations, regardless of their choice of festivities.

Wintry Mix in Minnesota

Minnesota residents will usher in the new year under a blanket of fresh snow with temperatures hovering around the mid-20s at midnight. The first week of January promises a blend of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures slightly above average and chances of light snowfall on Wednesday and Saturday, according to meteorologist Lisa Meadows.

Sunny Outlook for Savannah

In contrast, the forecast for Savannah, Georgia, suggests a respite from the cold. New Year’s Eve 2024 promises to be dry and sunny, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper-50s to near 60 ̊. As 2024 unfurls, the city can expect pleasant afternoon temperatures, increasing cloud cover, and a negligible chance of rain, even with the passage of a cold front on Monday evening.

Chilly Celebrations Across the Country

Elsewhere, New Year’s Eve 2024 is expected to be marked by icy glaze and light snow, with temperatures dipping into the 20s and wind chills in the teens. However, New Year’s Day promises a return of the sun, with lighter winds and highs in the lower 30s. The remainder of the week’s forecast includes seasonably cool temperatures and potential light snowfall over the weekend.

National Weather Outlook

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast suggests that much of the country will experience little to no precipitation as they ring in 2024. However, parts of the Midwest, Central Appalachians, and mid-Atlantic are set to encounter a ‘light wintry mix’ due to a clipper system. Winter storm watches have been issued for Alaska, and winter weather advisories are in effect for parts of Alaska, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin.

