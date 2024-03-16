Network Rail's Urgent Warning: High-Speed Train Dangers at Northumberland Level Crossings

As the Easter holidays approach, Network Rail is intensifying its safety campaign, focusing on the heightened dangers at pedestrian level crossings in rural Northumberland. With the anticipated surge in pilgrimages to Holy Island, concerns are mounting over three critical crossings on the East Coast Main Line. Highlighting the peril, Network Rail points out that an alarming 30% of pedestrians risk their lives by neglecting established safety protocols.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Safety

Network Rail's safety campaign zeros in on three crossings: Fenham Hill, Belford Burn, and Easington, known for witnessing a footfall increase of around 200% during the Easter period. Despite the provision of telephones linking directly to the signalling centre, a recent survey reveals a worrying trend: nearly a third of walkers opt to gamble with their safety, bypassing these crucial communication devices. Louise Cox, a spokesperson for Network Rail, underscores the gravity of the situation, asserting that adherence to safety guidelines, particularly the use of on-site phones, is not optional but a must for personal safety.

Understanding the Risks

Advertisment

The risk associated with level crossings is not to be underestimated. With over 300 trains a day hurtling through these areas at speeds up to 125mph, the stopping distance required by these trains, even in emergency situations, stretches beyond a mile. This stark reality underpins the critical need for adherence to safety measures. Network Rail's educational effort aims to shift public perception and behavior, stressing that the simple act of stopping, looking, and listening can save lives.

A Call to Action

In light of the five fatalities recorded in 2022-23 at level crossings across the UK's nearly 6,000-strong network, Network Rail's campaign is more than a precautionary measure—it's a vital intervention aimed at preventing tragedy. Beyond just broadcasting warnings, the organization has gone a step further, providing explicit safety advice tailored for pedestrians at these crossings. As the Easter holiday draws near, the message from Network Rail is clear: prioritize your safety by utilizing the available resources designed to protect you.

The warnings issued by Network Rail serve as a critical reminder of the inherent dangers present at level crossings, especially in areas experiencing significant seasonal foot traffic. The emphasis on using the dedicated telephones is not just about compliance; it's about fostering a culture of safety consciousness among pedestrians. As the community prepares for the influx of visitors during the Easter period, the collective hope is that this year will see a marked improvement in safety compliance, ensuring that the pilgrimage to Holy Island remains a journey of faith, not fear.