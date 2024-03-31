National Taxi Alliance Calls for Driver Vigilance Post-Easter Amid Road Safety Blitz

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) is spearheading an initiative urging taxi drivers to prioritize safety as they transport passengers following the bustling Easter weekend. This appeal is set against a backdrop of heightened traffic enforcement activities and a significant number of road incidents reported nationwide. With an alarming tally of over 1,000 arrests and the impoundment of more than 900 vehicles due to various violations, the urgency for increased road safety awareness has never been more critical.

Urgent Call to Action for Taxi Drivers

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele highlighted the critical role taxi drivers play in ensuring the safety of road users. Malele's message to drivers included the importance of avoiding cellphone use while driving, taking regular breaks every two hours, and the overarching goal of reducing road fatalities. "Tomorrow we still want to see each other," Malele expressed, emphasizing the value of life and the responsibility of drivers to safeguard it.

National Crackdown on Road Violations

The Road Traffic Management Corporation's (RTMC) recent reports shed light on the extensive measures being taken to curb road violations. Over the Easter holiday, law enforcement agencies were on high alert, issuing more than 916,000 traffic fines and conducting over 75,000 vehicle checks. High-traffic areas, particularly on the N1 and N3 highways, saw a significant surge in vehicle movements, underscoring the importance of the NTA's call for caution among drivers.

Community and Government Efforts in Road Safety

Amid the government's crackdown on speeding and impaired driving, community awareness and education initiatives such as the 'Drinking? Never Drive' campaign are being re-emphasized. The collective efforts of the NTA, RTMC, and local government aim not only to mitigate the immediate risks associated with high traffic volumes but also to instill a long-term culture of road safety. Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Bart Mellish, voiced concern over the increasing road fatalities and stressed the significance of responsible driving choices to prevent further loss of life.