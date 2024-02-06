Myrtle Beach Middle School Student Detained for Bringing Gun to School

Early on the morning of February 6, a student at Myrtle Beach Middle School was detained after bringing a firearm to school. The school's resource officer was alerted at 8:07 a.m. and swiftly located the weapon upon making contact with the student. Quick and efficient action by the school administration ensured that no harm came to students or staff, reaffirming their commitment to safety.

Immediate Response and Ongoing Investigation

Upon discovering the firearm, the school resource officer, working in tandem with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, seized the weapon and detained the student responsible. The swift action taken by the officer and the school administration effectively neutralised any potential threat, ensuring the safety of all present. The incident was immediately communicated to parents, and the student will be held accountable for their actions.

Community Reassurance and Increased Security

In the wake of the incident, the Myrtle Beach Police Department has intensified its presence at the school to reassure the community and underscore its commitment to maintaining safety. They have reassured the public that there is no current threat and the situation is under control. The incident is under active investigation, with efforts focused on understanding the circumstances that led to the student bringing a firearm to school.

Previous Incident and Precautionary Measures

This event follows closely on the heels of a tragic shooting on February 1 near a Conway bus stop, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Ja'Mir Johnson, a Carolina Forest High School student. In response to that incident, the Conway Police Department has heightened security at Conway High School. Principal Tanika McKissick of Conway High School has been in close communication with students and families, stressing the importance of safety and urging everyone to report any concerns. These incidents underscore the urgency and importance of maintaining a safe and secure environment for students.