Ministry's Delayed Action: School Ordered to 'Evacuate Immediately' 5 Months After Toxic Mould Found

Staff and students at Papatoetoe South School's disability unit, Le Va Inclusive Centre, were instructed to evacuate due to toxic mould, discovered five months after the Ministry of Education was first informed. Deputy Principal Paul Andrews and Principal Caroline Chawke highlight the challenges faced by students with disabilities due to the lack of suitable facilities, emphasizing the urgency for a new, fit-for-purpose building.

Immediate Evacuation and Ongoing Challenges

The discovery of toxic mould at Le Va Inclusive Centre prompted an immediate evacuation, revealing that the Ministry of Education had known about the issue for five months. The temporary relocation has posed significant challenges for students who need accessible facilities and support for basic needs. The makeshift arrangements have forced students to use a bathroom in a separate building and navigate uncovered walkways, leading to increased health risks and decreased attendance.

Struggle for a Permanent Solution

Efforts to develop a permanent facility for Le Va Inclusive Centre have been stalled, with three sets of plans drafted but none advancing. The school's leadership criticizes the lack of progress and emphasizes the need for immediate action to provide a suitable learning environment for their students. The Ministry of Education has admitted to shortcomings in its response and pledges to improve internal processes for dealing with such issues.

Looking Towards the Future

The Ministry of Education has promised a new building by 2025, acknowledging the importance of a healthy learning environment. However, with the current challenges, the school's community remains concerned about the immediate needs of their students. The situation at Papatoetoe South School underscores the broader issue of infrastructure adequacy in supporting students with disabilities and highlights the urgent need for responsive and effective solutions from educational authorities.