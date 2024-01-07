en English
Automotive

Mechanic Warns About Dangers of Using Car Heaters in Garages

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
On a chilly morning, stepping into a warm, toasty car can be comforting. But a prominent mechanic has issued a stern warning against one common practice that could turn this comfort into a potentially deadly hazard – using car heaters while the vehicle is parked inside a garage. The seemingly innocent act of activating the heater in your petrol or diesel vehicle could have dire consequences, leading to the build-up of toxic gases such as carbon monoxide in the enclosed space of a garage.

The Invisible Killer

Carbon monoxide, often referred to as the ‘invisible killer’, is a colorless, odorless gas. In high concentrations, it can be lethal. The mechanic’s warning is a stark reminder of the serious health risk posed by carbon monoxide exposure. When a car is running, especially in an enclosed space, it emits this toxic gas, which can quickly accumulate and pose a threat to anyone in the vicinity.

A Mechanic’s Cautionary Tale

The mechanic, Mr. Kilmer, is urging drivers to be vigilant. His warning illuminates the potential dangers of toxic gases filling up a garage when the car heater is switched on. Vehicles, especially those running on petrol and diesel, emit carbon monoxide – a fact that many drivers are unaware of or overlook. Mr. Kilmer’s caution serves as a safety reminder to avoid running the car in confined spaces, especially when using the heater.

Preventive Measures and Safety Tips

One of the most effective ways to prevent carbon monoxide exposure is to ensure proper ventilation when using a car’s heater. Avoid running the car in confined spaces such as garages. Particularly during colder months, when the use of car heaters is more prevalent, it is crucial to be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions. Staying informed and adopting safe practices can help mitigate the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, transforming your morning drive into a safe and comfortable experience.

Automotive Safety
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

