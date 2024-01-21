Mayo County Braces for Storm Isha: Red Alert Issued

On the evening of January 21, 2024, Mayo County Council has raised a red level alert in anticipation of Storm Isha. The public has been urged to remain indoors between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. due to the forecast of extremely strong and gusty southwest winds. Coastal and exposed areas are expected to face severe and destructive gusts, with the highest wind speeds anticipated between 6 and 7 p.m.

Anticipated Hazards

With the high tide from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m., the council has advised the public to steer clear of coastal areas. The risk of potential storm surges and wave overtopping is significant. Rainfall reaching up to 35mm could result in localized flooding, making travel conditions hazardous for all road users.

Precautions for Road Users

Motorists are being cautioned to drive slowly and remain vigilant to the risks of fallen trees and debris. High sided vehicles, cyclists, and motorcyclists are identified as being at particular risk. The council has also advised against touching or approaching any fallen wires, recommending instead to contact ESB Networks for emergencies.

Storm Isha's Impact

As the storm continues to impact life, the public is encouraged to use the PowerCheck App to monitor reconnection times and be prepared for potential power outages. To prevent any unnecessary damage or risk, the council suggests securing outdoor items and avoiding non-essential travel.

Simultaneously, a Status Orange Wind Warning is in place from 4 p.m. on January 21 until 3 a.m. on January 22. This warning, coupled with the red alert, underscores the severity of Storm Isha's impact and the need for caution and preparedness across Mayo County.